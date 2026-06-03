circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

NIANCE Expands Beyond Products into a Global Beauty & Longevity Ecosystem

03 giugno 2026 | 14.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss luxury beauty brand NIANCE is entering a new phase of growth with the launch of an integrated beauty and longevity ecosystem combining skincare, supplementation, diagnostics, treatments, recovery, and wellness experiences.

CTA

Known for its science-backed approach to healthy aging, NIANCE has spent the past decade developing products to support beauty and wellbeing. With new openings in Zurich, Shanghai, and Cyprus, the company is now evolving from a product-focused beauty brand into a holistic product + service ecosystem.

"Holistic beauty and longevity have always been part of NIANCE's DNA," says Yvette Ettema, President of NIANCE Switzerland. "We started with advanced skincare and supplements designed to support healthy aging. Today, we are expanding this philosophy into fully integrated experiences where products, treatments and wellbeing programs work together."

House of NIANCE Zurich is a new beauty longevity concept offering personalized skin analysis, advanced facial and body rituals and supplementation. Signature experiences include the Epigenetic Longevity Renewal Facial, Swiss Glacier Longevity Ritual, stress recovery therapies, microbiome recovery programs, and body contour activation treatments. The brand is also launching the NIANCE Beauty & Longevity Center at the Bund in Shanghai and Ararat Wellness Powered by NIANCE Switzerland in Cyprus.

The brand develops its skincare and longevity systems around the biological root causes of aging, guided by the scientific framework of the 14 Hallmarks of Aging. This shapes the company's integrated approach to skin vitality, cellular resilience, recovery, inflammation management, collagen support, and long-term wellbeing.

"Luxury is changing, and I find that genuinely hopeful." Natalia Vodianova, early investor in NIANCE says, "We are moving away from the idea of resisting time and toward something far more intelligent — caring for our health. NIANCE understood this long before it became a conversation, and that is why I chose to be part of this journey."

As the global longevity economy continues to grow, NIANCE aims to create a new category where beauty, science, wellness, and longevity come together in one integrated lifestyle experience.

House of NIANCE is officially open at Seidengasse 13, 8001 Zürich, Suisse

About NIANCE:

NIANCE is a Swiss luxury beauty and longevity brand specializing in science-backed skincare, nutritional supplements, and integrated longevity systems. Developed and manufactured in Switzerland, NIANCE combines advanced biotechnology with a holistic approach to supporting healthy aging, skin vitality, resilience, and long-term wellbeing.

For further enquiries, please contact press@niance.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993546/HOUSE_OF_NIANCE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993545/NIANCE_LOGO.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niance-expands-beyond-products-into-a-global-beauty--longevity-ecosystem-302790226.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74244 en US Salute_E_Benessere Moda Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Tromba d'aria a Roma, alberi caduti e auto distrutte a Conca d'Oro - Video
Il cane Briciola va in pensione, ultima parata del 2 giugno per la mascotte dei carabinieri - Video
2 giugno, Bersaglieri a Palazzo Chigi: concerti in Piazza Colonna per la Festa della Repubblica - Video
2 giugno, l'omaggio della presidente Metsola a Bruxelles - Video
Pedaggi autostradali, scatta il rimborso: cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Ponte del 2 giugno, ecco che tempo farà
Speleologo bloccato in grotta, ecco cosa è successo: parla il soccorritore - Video
Vannacci: "Futuro nazionale si sta radicando in Sicilia, più di 5000 iscritti e tanti giovani"
Carta nazionale della sostenibilità per un turismo equilibrato
News to go
Musica dal vivo motore per l'economia italiana: spesi oltre 1 miliardo di euro nel 2025
News to go
Medici gettonisti nel 55% dei pronto soccorso, Schillaci annuncia nuovi controlli
Vasco Rossi: "Il potere è una droga, al governo ci sono dei drogati" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza