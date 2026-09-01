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October 2026 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows: 25% Jump in Buyer Pre-registration as Europe and North America Lead the Surge

01 settembre 2026 | 04.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will be held from October 11 to 21, 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo. This year's edition brings together 4,200+ suppliers across 8,000+ booths, showcasing 330,000+ new products spanning consumer electronics, gaming, mobile electronics, smart home, lifestyle electronics, and sports & outdoor. Global professional buyer pre-registration is up 25% year-on-year, with the strongest growth from Europe and North America.

"From established manufacturers to emerging brands, Asia's full manufacturing and innovation spectrum will be on display," said John Kao, VP of Global Sources. New highlights—including the Best of Innovation Awards Winners showcase and the Future-Tech Discovery Zone—enable buyers to validate trends, inspect samples, and place orders in one visit.

Phase 1 (Oct 11–14) – Consumer Electronics & Gaming: Over 2,100 exhibitors and 4,000+ booths. The hybrid desk ecosystem takes center stage, with 1,600+ PC accessory and 500+ gaming peripheral booths featuring brands including CE-LINK, RXGAMER, Havit, and AULA. The global hybrid work hardware market is projected to grow from $28.5B (2025) to $52.4B (2031). Equally critical: tightening EU regulations. The Battery Regulation (EU 2023/1542) mandates Digital Product Passports for certain battery products starting February 18, 2027, with electronics DPPs phasing in under ESPR. In response, the power supply zone will showcase products from suppliers already preparing for DPP compliance—helping buyers mitigate certification and customs risks.

Phase 2 (Oct 18–21) – Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Appliances, Lifestyle Electronics, Sports & Outdoor: Over 2,100 suppliers and 4,000+ booths. AI takes center stage with 1,200+ AI-themed booths across seven segments. Tencent AI debuts its agent portfolio (WorkBuddy, QClaw, Marvis) and hardware; the AI Agent Summit will feature Tencent's Chief Scientist and experts from the Linux Foundation. The show also launches its first circular economy pavilion in partnership with HKICEC, featuring Zhuan Zhuan, Aihuishou, and ecoATM showcasing certified used phones that meet EU WEEE standards, along with comprehensive supporting services.

About Global Sources:

Global Sources is a multi-channel trade platform that has connected Asia with the world for 55 years. The company facilitates global trade by matching verified suppliers with qualified buyers. To date, it has served over 14 million registered buyers and users worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://hkgse.info/4y48M3C

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/october-2026-global-sources-hong-kong-shows-25-jump-in-buyer-pre-registration-as-europe-and-north-america-lead-the-surge-302865571.html

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