ONLYOFFICE 10.0 brings AI tools, modular apps, and stronger security to its open-source office suite

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLYOFFICE presents the major autumn update 10.0 with context-aware AI tools directly in the editors, new modular Apps, and a significant security upgrade. Around 50 new features and more than 1,000 fixes for the online, desktop, and mobile editors.

AI that understands your documents, in every editor

ONLYOFFICE 10.0 puts context-aware AI inside the document, spreadsheet, presentation, and PDF editors. A dedicated AI tab with built-in chat lets teams draft, summarize, translate, clean and format without leaving the file or copying content into a separate tool.

AI simplifies everyday work: legal teams can summarize contracts, analysts can generate forecasts or Pivot Tables, and managers can turn ideas into structured presentations.

Ready-made prompts, custom AI actions, assistants, and saved prompts help teams streamline workflows and automate routine tasks.

Organizations control how AI is used, choosing models based on quality, speed, and cost. Cloud users can enable ONLYOFFICE AI via OpenRouter, while server deployments can connect any model, including local ones. Sensitive data remains within infrastructure.

New modular apps

The release introduces four free Apps that extend ONLYOFFICE Docs (under AGPL v3). AI Agents automate the workspace, with intelligent search, personalized knowledge base, extended reasoning, powered by MCP servers. Forms streamlines data collection and analyze responses. Files centralizes document storage with access controls. Rooms supports secure collaboration, including Virtual Data Rooms for confidential content. In the cloud, the Apps are on by default. On servers, a single command installs them.

Editor enhancements

The PDF Editor adds metadata removal, customizable annotations, automatic table recognition, and reusable signatures. In the Document Editor, co-authors can follow each other's cursor in real time, new "Keep with next" keeps related content together, and RTL support is more reliable. Spreadsheets run faster, with optimized functions, formula hints and an animated copy marquee. Presentations gain new view modes and extended print settings, GIF or video export for slides.

Users can now work with .ofd files, save spreadsheets as .xls, convert SVGs to editable shapes, add Data Tables to charts. With Antidote, Curly, and a Salesforce new plugins in redesigned Plugin Manager.

Security

ONLYOFFICE 10.0 fixes 35 vulnerabilities, strengthening protection for organizations handling sensitive data as AI-driven threats continue to evolve.

Desktop and mobile

The Desktop Editors get a refreshed homepage, redesigned Templates and Clouds sections, Odoo integration, and visual improvements on Linux. In Desktop Community, AI tools are available as an optional add-on.

The free iOS and Android apps add an AI assistant with new providers, as Grok and DeepSeek, AI AutoFill for forms and voice input for work on the go.

About ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office software project, focuses on advanced and secure office solutions. With over 21 million users worldwide, it is recognized for its innovation in the online office domain.

The ONLYOFFICE ecosystem comprises a comprehensive suite of collaborative applications, including online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and PDFs, as well as modular apps.

www.onlyoffice.com

github.com/ONLYOFFICE

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