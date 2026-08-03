Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite 2026 Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Festival Executive Committee has announced the second edition of Autumn Meteorite Tokyo, taking place from October 9 to November 3, 2026, and centered around the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre.

Under the artistic direction of acclaimed playwright and director Toshiki Okada (chelfitsch), who has served as Artistic Director of Performing Arts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre since fiscal 2026, the festival aims to create new works, promote international exchange, and foster the next generation of performing arts professionals.

Visitors can experience diverse works of performing arts from Japan and abroad, non-performance programs including workshops and symposiums, and "Hello and Welcome" initiatives ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

Following last year's edition, the festival aims to create opportunities for audiences to experience the "here and now" of the performing arts scenes, making the programs more accessible, fostering personal connection and discovery of various realities, and opening new perspectives to reconsider the world.

Director's Message: http://autumnmeteorite.jp/en/2026/about

Press Release: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Owz_SfCYWS010dOh24bFanuY077usI8P/view?usp=drive_link

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hBz8K8XITbV6hsV8WD0mCh1eiOnaMpYt?usp=sharing

Overview

Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite 2026 TokyoDates: Friday, October 9-Tuesday, November 3, 2026Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, GLOBAL RING THEATREOrganized by Tokyo Festival Executive Committee, consisting of Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture)

Program

-Theatre Nohgaku English Noh "Blue Moon Over Memphis" (Japan, US, UK)-Christopher Ruping "CRAVE" (Germany)-Pijin Neji + YCAM "Generative Sensei" (Japan)-Aitara Ei "San Marudaga Dankoro 3 -- A Performance of Sound and Movement" (Japan, Germany)-Junko Emoto "A Play to Watch When You Feel Lonely at Midnight" (Japan)-Anacarsis Ramos / PORNOTRAFICO "MI MADRE Y EL DINERO" (My Mother and Money) (Mexico)-Dadaruzu Outdoor Performance "Drooling Ferris Wheel" (Japan)-Nadia Beugre "Burning Girls" (Ivory Coast, France)-NIJIGUMI FIGHTS "The 11th Nijigumi Academy Autumn Culture Festival" (Japan)-Collaborative Project by Toshiki Okada & Kazuki Yamada, Artistic Directors of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre "A Massive Attack of The Quietness" (Japan)-Shin Hanagata "Ergonomic Embryo" (Japan)-Chikako Yamashiro "Recalling(s) -- Theatrical Version" (Japan)-AKHE ENGINEERING THEATRE "WHITE CABIN" (Russia)-CCBT x Autumn Meteorite Tokyo "Future Ideations Camp Vol.9: Fiction -- Technology -- Imagination"-Where to Next? A Residency for Watching and Talking-International Presenter Invitation-Hello and Welcome (Attendee Support) and More

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