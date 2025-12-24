circle x black
Phoenix Tower International Closes on the Acquisition of Approximately 3,700 Sites from Bouygues Telecom and SFR

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") is pleased to announce the company successfully closed the acquisition of Infracos, the joint venture owned by Bouygues Telecom and SFR that manages approximately 3,700 wireless sites located in medium dense areas across France.  This strategic investment brings PTI's French portfolio to nearly 10,000 nationwide sites, including committed Build-to-Suit (BTS) deployments.

Pro forma for this transaction and contracted deployments, PTI will own and operate over 33,000 telecom towers across Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Freshfields is acting as legal counsel to PTI.

About Phoenix Tower InternationalPTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the world in high-growth markets. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone, Wren House, Blackrock, Grain and USS and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-closes-on-the-acquisition-of-approximately-3-700-sites-from-bouygues-telecom-and-sfr-302649285.html

