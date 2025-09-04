circle x black
Posten Bring appoints Sopra Steria as strategic IT partner

PARIS, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been appointed as one of Posten Bring's strategic IT partners. Thanks to this collaboration, the employees of Posten Bring, the leading logistics group in the Nordics, will benefit from a simpler and more efficient workday, powered by Sopra Steria's next-generation IT platforms.

Posten Bring ensures safe and efficient delivery of mail, parcels and freight to individuals, businesses, and public organisations across the Nordic region – every single day.

Following a comprehensive international tender process, Posten Bring has selected Sopra Steria as its strategic provider of solutions for digital workplace, private cloud and identity and access management. Sopra Steria will also support the group in both ongoing and future digitalisation and innovation initiatives.

Ambitious collaboration

The public tender was won in competition with several strong global players. The agreement between Posten Bring and Sopra Steria runs for four years, with an option for an additional three.

Arne Erik Berntzen, CTO at Posten Bring, commented: "We have already built a solid foundation for innovation and technological development, and we aim to strengthen this even further. To achieve our ambitions, we need strong and forward-thinking partners. Sopra Steria will be a key strategic partner in a shared Nordic delivery"

Solutions for the future

Sopra Steria will contribute to the modernisation and optimisation of Posten Bring's IT platform – making the group's digital tools more secure, efficient and user-friendly. The scope includes:

Contact:

Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

 

