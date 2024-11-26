Preem leads with groundbreaking press release-to-video automation technology

Imagine receiving high-quality, on-brand videos made from your content straight to your inbox, ready to publish instantly. This level of automation is made possible with Storykit's new video feature, Feeds. "It saves a huge amount of time," says Mattias Holmqvist, Head of Media Relations at Preem – the first company to implement the feature.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storykit, the leading video automation platform, launches Feeds – a feature that enables customers to subscribe to videos automatically created from their content. Preem, Sweden's largest fuel company, is the first to adopt Feeds, receiving videos automatically each time they publish a press release.

Video is an essential part of Preem's digital strategy, says Mattias Holmqvist, Head of Media Relations at Preem:

With Storykit Feeds, Preem streamlines its video production and saves valuable time.

Storykit allows Preem to set up its own graphic profile, select image and video libraries, and specify output formats, ensuring high-quality results.

As an innovative company, Preem sees great potential in automating video production.

For Storykit, this release is another step forward in helping organizations tell their stories with video.

