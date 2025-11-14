PROCOMER promotes Costa Rica's potential as an FDI destination to Health and Semiconductor companies in Germany

BERLIN, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) will participate in two international trade fairs in Germany, focused on the health and semiconductor sectors, to promote the country's value proposition and attract potential investors.

The national representation will participate COMPAMED and MEDICA (November 17–20 in Düsseldorf) and Semicon Europa (November 18–21 in Munich), holding meetings with leading companies and investors in both sectors, and with otherleading international investment promotion agencies.

"Participating in these international fairs gives us the opportunity to approach new investors and explore markets that have not traditionally had a strong presence in Costa Rica. Expanding the base of investment origins is key to strengthening the country's resilience and competitiveness, especially in two industries as relevant as medical devices and semiconductors", said Laura Lopez, CEO of PROCOMER.

Costa Rica's participation in COMPAMED and MEDICA aims to strengthen the country's positioning as a hub for medical device manufacturing. The country currently hosts more than 95 foreign direct investment companies in this sector, developing high-precision processes under international standards, and is home to sevenof the world's largest medical device firms. As of September this year, the sector accounted for 48% of Costa Rica's total goods exports, totaling US$8.139 million.

In parallel, Costa Rica's presence at Semicon Europa, one of the most relevant events for the semiconductor industry, seeks to showcase the nation's capabilities in advanced manufacturing, assembly, packaging, research and development, and electronic design strengthening the value chain of this emerging industry in the country, which currently includes 14 foreign investment companies.

"Costa Rica has built a strong track record as a destination for foreign direct investment, and today that experience enables us to position ourselves before emerging industries with a value proposition that combines talent, sustainability, and adaptability. These qualities make us a reliable partner for companies seeking to scale their competitiveness in an increasingly complex global environment," added López.

Previous Mission Strengthened Promotion Efforts in Portugal and the Netherlands

From November 10–14, PROCOMER carried out a promotional tour in Portugal and the Netherlands to showcase Costa Rica's value proposition to companies in the corporate services and digital technology sectors.

The agenda included participation in the Web Summit Lisbon 2025 -one of the world's most significant technology events- as well as meetings with companies, chambers, and clusters in Lisbon, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam, aimed at fostering new relationships and investment opportunities for the country.

Europe continues to consolidate itself as one of Costa Rica's main sources of foreign direct investment, being the second most important trading partner, with a 21% share in 2025 and a 17% increase compared to 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823948/CP_MEDICA___SEMICON.jpg

