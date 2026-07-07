Pulse Clean Energy Closes Two UK Energy Storage Projects With Support From Ariel Green's Technology Performance Insurance

First-of-its-kind UK coverage provides up to 13 years of protection, supporting project financing and long-term operational flexibility for battery energy storage assets

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Clean Energy (Pulse), a leader in energy storage, has reached financial close on two battery energy storage projects in the United Kingdom (UK), supported by Technology Performance Insurance (TPI) from Ariel Green. The bespoke insurance solution represents the first TPI policies placed for energy storage projects in the UK market and reflects a growing global trend toward innovative risk management solutions for clean energy infrastructure.

The coverage was designed specifically for Pulse's Plymouth and Dowlais battery energy storage projects, which are currently under construction. Providing long-term protection for up to 13 years, the policy supports project financing while giving Pulse flexibility to manage the assets throughout their operational life.

By tailoring the coverage to the unique technical and commercial risks of each project, Ariel Green's TPI solution gives Pulse greater flexibility to replace components over time while maintaining long-term risk protection. The coverage also supports financing by providing lenders with additional confidence in the long-term performance and reliability of the assets.

Aazzum Yassir, Director of Technology and Operations at Pulse Clean Energy, said, "As our portfolio grows, finding smarter ways to manage long-term risk becomes increasingly important. Securing Technology Performance Insurance for Plymouth and Dowlais is a significant step in that direction, giving us the flexibility we need to manage our assets effectively, whilst providing lenders and investors the confidence they need in the performance of our projects. We're proud to be the first energy storage developer to place this kind of coverage in the UK market and look forward to seeing both projects begin operations and play their part in delivering secure, lower-cost energy for people across the UK."

The transaction highlights Ariel Green's role as a trusted risk management partner for energy storage developers and investors. Backed by the financial strength of the Lloyd's of London Chain of Security and supported by deep technical expertise, the company's approach combines customized coverage with close collaboration throughout the project lifecycle.

"Clean energy project development requires a flexible approach to risk management, given the complex blend of technical and commercial challenges involved," said Fraser Blunt, Leader Europe, Ariel Green. "Through our bespoke investment-grade cover, we provide enabling risk support that helps projects secure financing and achieve long-term operational success. This is built on our experience supporting a wide range of renewable technologies across Europe and around the globe and reflects the increasing need for long-term performance protection as energy storage deployment accelerates across Europe."

The projects also advance Ariel Green's mission to protect the technologies that protect the environment. By supporting infrastructure that strengthens grid resilience in England and Wales, the partnership helps enable greater integration of renewable energy resources and contributes to long-term decarbonisation efforts.

The successful placement was the result of close collaboration among Pulse Clean Energy, Ariel Green, Aon as broker, and Eversheds Sutherland as legal adviser, demonstrating the value of customised solutions in addressing the evolving needs of the energy storage sector.

"Pulse Clean Energy is a leader in the UK energy storage market and has taken a forward-thinking approach to managing technology and performance risk," said Jamie Daggett, Energy Storage Lead, Ariel Green. "We were pleased to work alongside the Pulse team to develop an innovative insurance solution that provides greater long-term flexibility for Pulse. This transaction demonstrates how TPI can strengthen project bankability by providing long-term performance protection. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Pulse and helping drive broader adoption of flexible, customized risk-transfer solutions throughout the market."

As energy storage deployment accelerates worldwide, the use of Technology Performance Insurance is gaining momentum across global markets. The Plymouth and Dowlais projects represent an important milestone in that evolution, providing a model for how innovative insurance solutions can help unlock investment and manage long-term technology risk.

About Ariel GreenAriel Green provides Technology Performance Insurance (TPI) for the clean energy industry, deploying capital through customized long-term and non-cancellable risk management solutions. As a division of Ariel Re, a premier (re)insurance business and underwriters at Lloyd's, our team is supported by the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace. Ariel Green brings deep expertise and a collaborative approach to developing insurance products that enable clean energy projects to secure financing, get built and begin operations.

Learn more at www.arielgreen.com.

About Pulse Clean EnergyAs a leader in energy storage, Pulse Clean Energy develops innovative solutions to balance, optimise and secure the energy network. Driven by unshakeable ethical and sustainable values, its vision is a secure, clean, lower cost energy network that improves lives for all.

Pulse Clean Energy is backed by the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO), a Canadian institutional investor with CA$90 billion assets under management.

Learn more at www.pulsecleanenergy.com.

About AonAon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

About Eversheds SutherlandAs a global law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a global client base. In 2025, we acted for 70 of the FTSE 100, 70 of the Fortune 100, 125 of the Fortune 200, and 41 of the Fortune 50.

With more than 3,000 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in over 70 offices in more than 30 countries across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.

Learn more at www.eversheds-sutherland.com.

Media Contacts:

Ariel GreenEmail: marketing@arielre.comWebsite: www.arielgreen.com Telephone: 441-295-5485

Pulse Clean EnergyContact: Isobel RobertsEmail: isobel@thisisstand.com | Pulse@standagency.comWebsite: www.pulsecleanenergy.comTelephone: 0203 696 5800

AonEmail: mediainquiries@aon.comTelephone: Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114International: +1 312 381 3024

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