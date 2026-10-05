Quantinuum and The University of Western Australia Partner to Advance Australia's Quantum Capability

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and PERTH, Australia, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT), a leading quantum computing company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The University of Western Australia (UWA) to advance Australia's quantum capability by expanding access to advanced quantum computing, developing quantum talent, and accelerating the development of practical applications that integrate quantum computing, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC).

Through the collaboration, UWA-affiliated researchers, students, and entrepreneurs will gain cloud-based access to Quantinuum's full-stack quantum computing platform, including Helios, the company's latest-generation quantum computer. The partnership is designed to provide hands-on experience with advanced quantum technologies while creating new opportunities to explore how quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing can work together to address complex real-world challenges.

The organisations will also explore opportunities to expand UWA's Quantum and AI research ecosystem through a university-wide quantum computing applications centre that would bring together academic, industry, and government stakeholders to identify and develop high-value use cases in critical sectors for Australia's economy, including critical minerals, energy, agriculture, and healthcare.

"Australia has set an ambitious vision for quantum, and it is making meaningful progress toward turning that vision into reality thanks to leadership from institutions like UWA," said Dr. Marvin Lee, Country Leader at Quantinuum. "Together, we're bringing our full suite of capabilities, from world-leading hardware and software to application expertise and ecosystem programs, to develop practical quantum applications and hybrid workflows that will prepare Australia for the quantum era and support the nation's future prosperity."

Beyond providing access to advanced quantum systems, the partnership aims to help build the technical capabilities and innovation networks needed to support Australia's long-term quantum ambitions. Through engagement with Quantinuum programs such as Q-Net and the Startup Partner Program, researchers, developers, and entrepreneurs will have opportunities to access training, collaborate with peers across the global quantum ecosystem, and accelerate the development of quantum-enabled solutions.

Working alongside UWA researchers and industry stakeholders, Quantinuum experts will help evaluate candidate use cases, establish technical benchmarks and assess hybrid workflows that integrate quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing.

Professor Jingbo Wang, founder and Director of UWA's Research Centre for Quantum Information, Simulation and Algorithm (QUISA), said the partnership built on UWA's strengths in quantum computing research.

"Through co-design with potential end users and quantum computing hardware providers, this initiative will create new opportunities for UWA researchers, students and industry partners, while strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration across the University. We look forward to exploring all the opportunities this will bring for our researchers as well as student pathways, internships and workforce training initiatives," Professor Wang said.

"Access to leading quantum technologies helps Australian researchers, students and companies build capability and understand where quantum can deliver real value," said Petra Andrén, CEO of Quantum Australia. "Collaborations like this create opportunities to develop skills, test applications and connect research with industry challenges. Australia has strengths across the quantum technology stack. Access to the best capabilities, both here and internationally, will help translate those strengths into economic and community benefit."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring Australia remains not only a source of quantum discovery, but a place where quantum technologies are put to work solving real-world challenges and creating economic value.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.2 Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets, as well as academic and research institutions globally. The company has a global workforce of approximately 800 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

About UWA

For more than 110 years, The University of Western Australia has been a place where ambition meets action. As the state's first and leading university, we inspire students, researchers and partners to create meaningful change and tackle the world's most pressing challenges. Located on the banks of the Derbal Yerrigan (Swan River), our main campus stands on land where kaartdjin (knowledge) has been shared for tens of thousands of years. This enduring legacy of learning shapes our diverse global community of more than 28,000 students from 100 countries, connected to a powerful network of over 150,000 graduates making an impact worldwide. Ranked in the global top 100 (QS 2027) and a member of the prestigious Group of Eight, UWA is recognised for excellence in teaching, research and industry collaboration. From sustainability and health to technology and communities, our work drives real-world outcomes.

At UWA, impact starts here. For more information visit: uwa.edu.au

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected scope, activities and benefits of the collaboration between Quantinuum and The University of Western Australia; the potential establishment of a university-wide quantum computing applications centre; the development of quantum applications, hybrid quantum-AI-HPC workflows and quantum talent; and the potential impact of quantum computing on sectors including critical minerals, energy, agriculture and healthcare. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "explore," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Quantinuum's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others: the Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding, and the parties may not enter into definitive agreements or carry out the activities described; the proposed applications centre may not be established; the collaboration may not produce commercially viable applications or the expected benefits; the pace of technical progress in quantum computing; Quantinuum's ability to maintain the availability and performance of its systems, including Helios; competition; the availability of funding, personnel and government support; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Quantinuum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Quantinuum undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

1 Based on two-qubit fidelity, as of December 31, 2025.

2 As of December 31, 2025.

Contact: press@quantinuum.com

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