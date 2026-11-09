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Quantinuum to Participate in the Cantor Convergence 4th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference

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09 novembre 2026 | 22.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum Inc. (Nasdaq: QNT) (the "Company"), a leading quantum computing company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Cantor Convergence 4th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference, taking place November 10-12, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Quantinuum will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity. Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets, as well as academic and research institutions globally.

The company has a global workforce of approximately over 850 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore.

Contacts

Investor & Media Contact

Shub Mukherjee - Investor Contact - investors@quantinuum.comAaron Sorenson - Media Contact - press@quantinuum.com 

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