Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 20:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Reolink Debuts 16MP Wi-Fi Camera & Continuous Recording Battery Cam Series at CES 2025

07 gennaio 2025 | 21.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, today launches the Duo 3 WiFi at CES 2025. It is a 16MP UHD plug-in Wi-Fi camera with expansive 180° panoramic view, a new addition to Reolink's groundbreaking 16MP series. Reolink also announces to release a new product line-up, the Altas Series - a range of battery-powered cameras designed for 24/7 continuous recording on a single charge.

 

Reolink Duo 3 WiFi: 16MP Crystal-Clear Details and 180° CoverageStruggling with blurry details and blind spots? Reolink Duo 3 WiFi solves these issues perfectly. With its 16MP UHD clarity and dual 4K sensors, the Duo 3 WiFi stands out capturing the finest details and identifying objects within the surveillance area. Users can manually zoom in on the captured footage to discern intricate details like distant license plates. With the industry-leading image stitching algorithm technology, this camera seamlessly merges two images into one with virtually minimal distortion and provides a seamless 180° ultra wide view, ensuring a complete coverage of home or business.

Starting today, the Duo 3 WiFi is available for purchase in North America and Europe, with MSRP at $179.99 and €189.99. Customers can buy it from the Reolink website and Amazon.

Altas Series: Round-the-Clock ProtectionLast September, Reolink launched the Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera. Since the product's release, the company has continued striving for excellence, extending the recording time from 96-hours on a single charge to 24/7 - perfectly meeting users' demand for around-the-clock protection.

Reolink today introduces the new Altas Series, the world's first 24/7 continuous recording battery-powered camera lineup, including the bullet-style 2K Altas with WiFi connectivity, the 4G battery camera Altas Go PT with a 360° blindspot-free view, and a future upgraded version for Altas PT Ultra with 24/7 continuous recording capability. Whether in on-grid or off-grid environments, the Altas Series' products meet the needs of users.

This series provides 24-hour continuous recording per day for up to 7 days, thanks to an innovative low power consumption solution. When paired with a solar panel, it ensures continuous recording around the clock without the need of manually recharging.

With a new generation of system-on-chip (SoC), these cameras can achieve pre-record functionality, capturing 10 seconds of footage before an event is detected. Additionally, Reolink's ColorX technology, which combines an ultra-large F1.0 aperture with a 1/1.8'' sensor, ensures vibrant, full-color images both day and night, delivering four times more light than traditional infrared cameras.

To learn more about Reolink and its new products, please visit its booth at Venetian, A-D, 52747 during CES 2025. For more information, please visit: https://reolink.com/visit-reolink-at-ces/.

About ReolinkReolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592819/Reolink_Altas_Series.jpgPhoto -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592822/Reolink_Duo_3_WiFi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494855/Reolink_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reolink-debuts-16mp-wi-fi-camera--continuous-recording-battery-cam-series-at-ces-2025-302344913.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN90511 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza product line up intelligent visual technology Reolink Debuts plug in Wi Fi camera
Vedi anche
News to go
228 anni fa la nascita del Tricolore italiano
News to go
Istat: a novembre disoccupazione scende al 5,7%, sale al 19,2% per i giovani
News to go
Lotteria Italia, ecco dove sono stati vinti i 5 premi milionari
News to go
Un italiano su 3 a dieta dopo le feste
News to go
Swisscom completa l'acquisizione di Vodafone Italia
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024
News to go
Lionel Messi entra in Borsa con i suoi immobili
News to go
Meteo weekend, cosa ci aspetta: previsioni
News to go
La crisi dell'auto tocca anche la Tesla, nel 2024 calano le vendite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza