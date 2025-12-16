Samsung Expands Premium Micro RGB Lineup for 2026 with New Sizes and Advanced Features

From 115-inch cinematic displays to 55-inch premium formats, the new lineup offers enhanced color precision and intelligent processing capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that in 2026, it will launch an expanded Micro RGB TV lineup, available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100-, and 115-inch models.[1] The new expansive range introduces the next evolution of Samsung's Micro RGB display technology, setting a new standard for premium home viewing.

"With Samsung's latest technology, our Micro RGB portfolio delivers vivid color and clarity that make movies, sports and TV shows feel more expressive and engaging," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "By expanding the lineup for 2026, we're establishing a new premium category with sizes that span the full range of modern living spaces while maintaining our highest picture standards."

Consumers are demanding better picture quality from their TVs, and this differentiator has become a key reason many viewers upgrade to premium models.[2] Whether used as a centerpiece for large living spaces or a space-conscious premium display, each Micro RGB model utilizes Samsung's advanced display architecture to reflects the company's commitment to engineering precision and elite picture performance.

Micro RGB: Precision Engineered for Lifelike Colors

Building on the 115-inch Micro RGB introduced in 2025, the new lineup includes advanced features and new enhancements that elevate picture performance across color, clarity and style:

First Look at CES 2026: New Micro RGB Lineup Made to Reshape Home Entertainment

Highlighting Samsung's latest advancements in display performance, the company will showcase the new Micro RGB lineup at CES 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas Jan. 6-9. Samsung's presence at the event will reinforce its commitment to delivering ultra-premium displays across a broader range of screen sizes and living spaces.

[1] Product availability may vary by country.

[2] Consumer Reports. "Everything You Need to Know About 4K HDR TVs." Consumer Reports, https://www.consumerreports.org/electronics-computers/tvs/everything-you-need-to-know-about-4k-hdr-tvs-a3185152015/.

[3] 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro are available only in certain models.

[4] Micro RGB AI Engine Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro are available only in certain models.

[5] Glare Free technology is available only on certain models.

