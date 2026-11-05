Scientific Games Appoints Dan Flynn Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Schneider Named Chairman of the Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the appointment of Dan Flynn as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2. Flynn brings more than 30 years of business and leadership experience spanning global operations, enterprise technology and strategic transformation. The company also announces that Kevin Schneider, who has served as Interim CEO since September 2026, has been appointed Chairman of the Scientific Games Board of Directors.

Flynn joins Scientific Games from CDK Global, a Brookfield portfolio company and provider of integrated technology solutions for automotive retailers, where he most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer.

"For more than five decades, Scientific Games has grown through strong customer partnerships, deep lottery expertise and a commitment to innovation," said Schneider. "Dan brings the operational and technology leadership experience to build on that momentum, support our talented teams and advance our global capabilities to support continued growth and the opportunities ahead. Together, we will help our customers meet evolving player expectations and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Flynn returned to CDK Global in 2022 to lead strategic transformation, software modernization and business improvement initiatives. During his earlier tenure from 2016 to 2019, he served as Executive Vice President of Business Transformation and President of North America. His experience includes leading software and hardware delivery organizations and businesses serving state and municipal customers.

From 2019 to 2022, Flynn led Caterpillar's global rental and used equipment business, with responsibility for more than $4 billion in annual sales to its dealer network. Earlier, he spent more than two decades at Hertz in progressively senior leadership roles, culminating in Senior Vice President of North American Operations, where he oversaw a $6.6 billion business with 23,000 employees.

"Scientific Games combines global operations, technology and customer delivery in ways that align closely with my experience," said Flynn. "I look forward to bringing that experience to a talented team with deep lottery expertise and a strong commitment to customer success. Together, we will build on the company's achievements, support our employees' development and strengthen the capabilities needed for future growth. Our focus will be on delivering the games, technology and services that help lotteries achieve their objectives and responsibly grow funding for good causes."

Flynn will join Scientific Games' team at the World Lottery Summit in Sydney, November 9–13, meeting lottery customers, partners and industry leaders.

Schneider joined the Scientific Games Board of Directors as an independent director in 2022, was appointed Vice Chairman in March 2026 and became Interim CEO following Pat McHugh's retirement in September. As Chairman, he will continue working with the Board and executive leadership team on the company's strategic, commercial and operational priorities.

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

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