Sino Biological Advances AI-Designed Molecule Validation with 4RISE™

Faster Expression. Deeper Validation. Integrated Support.

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI rapidly generates protein candidates, but experimental validation remains essential to assess expression, target binding, and biological properties. Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant protein technology, offers 4RISE™, an integrated wet-lab solution combining high-throughput expression, extensive target protein resources, and comprehensive validation. Built on Rapid, In-Depth, Seamless, and Empirical capabilities, 4RISE™ advance AI-designed molecules from computational predictions to experimental evidence.

4RISE™: Turning AI Designs into Experimental Evidence

R — RAPID | Rapid Expression. Ready-to-Use Targets. Faster Readout.

XPressMAX™ cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) enables expression in approximately 3 hours, with success rates exceeding 99% in established workflows. Combined with 11,000+ ready-to-use target proteins and high-throughput SPR/BLI analysis, applicable workflows deliver AI-ready binding data in as little as 3 days. Structure data and API access enable downstream retrieval, analysis, and optimization. By accelerating expression, screening, and data delivery, 4RISE™ helps researchers rapidly identify promising candidates and advance AI-driven design cycles.

I — IN-DEPTH | Beyond Binding. Into Biology.

4RISE™ goes beyond target binding and kinetic characterization to assess developability and biological function. More than 20 developability assays, alongside molecular and cell-based functional assays, help researchers evaluate candidate quality and biological activity.

S — SEAMLESS | Versatile Expression. Extensive Target Coverage. Integrated Validation.

Complementary cell-free and mammalian expression platforms support diverse molecule types and expression requirements. Combined with an extensive in-house target protein portfolio, antibody production, binding characterization, developability assessment, and functional validation, 4RISE™ provides integrated support from sequence screening to candidate evaluation.

E — EMPIRICAL | Proven in Practice.

Sino Biological brings established high-throughput expression, purification, and analytical platforms, with experience supporting diverse AI-designed molecules, including miniproteins, VHH, scFv, Fab, IgG, enzymes, and cytokines. With collaborations spanning more than 50 AI companies, Sino Biological brings extensive hands-on experience in wet-lab validation of AI-designed molecules.

Advancing AI Discovery with Experimental Evidence

"AI-driven discovery requires more than computational predictions. Researchers need reliable experimental evidence to evaluate candidates and guide subsequent design decisions," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "4RISE™ combines rapid expression, extensive target resources, and in-depth validation to help researchers move faster and gain deeper insights."

Sino Biological remains committed to advancing experimental capabilities that bring AI-designed proteins closer to practical applications.

Learn more about 4RISE™ Wet-Lab Validation Services: https://www.sinobiological.com/services/htp-platform-for-ai-driven-antibody-discovery.

Contact:

Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cn www.sinobiological.com

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