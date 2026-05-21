Siteimprove Announces 2026 Global Accessibility Customer Award Winners Recognized for Accessibility Advocacy, AI Innovations, and Measurable Impact

Accessibility leaders recognized include Barclays, Shell, Harvard University, Bang & Olufsen, BlackRock, AdventHealth, GSK, CQUniversity Australia, Posten Bring A/S, and the University of Ottawa

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced ten customer winners of the Siteimprove.ai Global Digital Accessibility Awards, recognizing organizations and teams who are leading the way in creating more accessible and inclusive digital experiences. The winners are being announced on the 15th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about digital access and inclusion.

The Global Digital Accessibility Awards celebrate Siteimprove.ai customers who are championing accessibility as a core part of their digital strategy. These organizations have demonstrated measurable impact, AI innovations, and a commitment to improving inclusive digital experiences for everyone. This year's winners are:

"Today's winners are accessibility advocates, AI innovators, and living proof that accessibility transforms real human lives. We believe each of the accessibility leaders represented here on Siteimprove.ai are leading the way in the age of AI. Congratulations to this year's winners, your commitment to transforming access to the digital world inspires us all." — Nayaki Nayyar, CEO, Siteimprove

In the words of the 2026 Global Accessibility Award Winners:

"Digital accessibility is foundational to the future of education, and inclusive technology is essential to learning. At Harvard, our goal is to ensure the teaching and research mission of the university is available to everyone. This work is only possible because of our immensely talented Digital Accessibility Services team, our many colleagues across the university's schools, and the strong support from university leadership. When we embed accessibility into our digital environments, we build a culture where everyone can fully participate. Thank you to Siteimprove for this meaningful recognition." — Kyle Shachmut, Sr. Director, Digital Accessibility Services, Harvard University

"At Barclays, digital accessibility is all about how we ensure our digital services and content are easy to see, hear, understand, and use for all customers, clients, and colleagues. We set clear standards aligned to WCAG 2.2 AA, with clear accountability and evidence so teams can prevent barriers at scale. We back this with role-based training and central expertise with local ownership, helping more customers and colleagues use our services with confidence." — Paul Smyth, Director of Digital Accessibility, Barclays

"Accessibility is essential to creating meaningful digital experiences. With Siteimprove.ai, we've been able to embed it into our daily workflows and continuously improve how users engage with our content. With Siteimprove's agentic content intelligence platform, what once took hours of manual analysis now surfaces as clear, prioritized actions in minutes — ensuring our digital presence stays inclusive and performs in today's AI-driven search landscape. This recognition reflects an ongoing commitment to making our digital presence more inclusive for everyone." — Giulia Miotti, Senior Manager, Content and Experience, Bang & Olufsen

"Digital accessibility is not a standalone compliance activity for Shell; it is a strategic enabler of trust, inclusion, and performance. Operating across a large and diverse portfolio of digital properties, we require solutions that can be scaled effectively. Our collaboration with Siteimprove, alongside platform modernization and accessible-by-design practices, has helped us strengthen our approach to accessibility, streamline processes, and enhance the quality of our digital experiences for both users and the business. In today's AI-accelerated world, where content is created and consumed faster than ever, embedding accessibility into our digital foundation from the outset is an important part of how we continue to evolve and work towards more inclusive digital experiences." – Tomasz Abramowicz, Head of Digital Solutions, Shell

"We have made accessibility a consistent, measurable part of our workflow, driving meaningful improvements for our consumers. In an era where agentic AI is reshaping how patients discover and navigate healthcare digitally, we are ensuring every touchpoint is equitable, inclusive, and performing. Accessible experiences are not just good practice; they are an expression of who we are". — Kristen Shock, Senior Web Manager, AdventHealth

"In any investment or fintech organization, digital inclusion and operational excellence reinforce each other. The challenge is execution – sustaining accessibility through large-scale legacy migrations, meeting legal and client-driven timelines, and scaling across secure, complex platform environments. By moving from reactive remediation to an accessibility-by-default model, supported by strong governance, cross functional expertise, and sustained investment in tooling, organizations can achieve measurable accessibility improvements, reduce recurring defects, and build a mature, scalable program that delivers consistent, defensible outcomes" — Irfan Ali, Global Head of Digital Innovation, Transformation & Accessibility, BlackRock

"At GSK Canada, digital accessibility is a business imperative. By embedding digital accessibility into our omnichannel operations, governance, and agency standards — and tracking WCAG conformance through Siteimprove.ai — we have raised Level AA compliance across our sites to over 90%. Accessible design strengthens trust and reduces risk, improving outcomes for patients and healthcare professionals." — Darryl Clews, Strategy Lead, Omnichannel Marketing, GSK Canada

"At CQUniversity, we've always believed accessibility should be built in from the start, not treated as an afterthought. Our goal is to be Australia's most accessible university, and that shapes every decision we make. Reaching WCAG 2.2 Level AA compliance and being named Education Website of the Year by the Centre for Accessibility Australia were real milestones — recognition that the work we're doing is making a genuine difference. Siteimprove has changed the way we work. Combined with AI-powered tools and the dedication of the people behind this work, we're able to reach more students and keep raising the bar on what inclusive digital access looks like." — Jonathan Powles, Vice President, Student Success, CQUniversity Australia

"At Posten Bring, our vision is to make everyday life easier and the world smaller — and this promise must also apply digitally. With more than 12,500 employees serving millions of people across the Nordic region, accessibility cannot be an afterthought; it is built into the core of our design system. Siteimprove gives us better insight and consistency in our work on continuous improvement, and the results speak for themselves: our Digital Certainty Index has increased by 17 percent since 2019, and our accessibility score is now close to 91 out of 100. As AI changes how people find and use digital services, we know that inclusive digital experiences are not only the right thing to do — they are how we reach everyone we exist to serve." — Omar Vidskjold Khan, Product Owner, Posten Bring A/S

"At the University of Ottawa, we see digital accessibility as a continuous responsibility to remove barriers and ensure equitable access to information and services for all. It is fundamental to enabling full participation in our community and beyond. With Siteimprove's agentic content intelligence platform, and as part of its AI beta program, we have transformed hours of analysis into actionable insights in minutes, helping us optimize our websites and ensuring that content is accessible, inclusive, and performs for SEO and AEO in today's search landscape." — Nathalie Blanchard, Digital Marketing Manager, University of Ottawa

The 2026 submissions raised the bar for what digital accessibility leadership looks like in an agentic AI world, and every organization that entered demonstrated a profound commitment to transforming access to the digital world — making selecting winners no small task. Siteimprove is proud to also recognize the following eight customer runners-up: Georgia Technology Authority, Danske Bank, The PHOENIX Group eCommerce Europe, University of Texas Arlington, Mass General Brigham, City of Austin Texas, Maricopa Community Colleges, and eMoney.

Congratulations to the Siteimprove.ai 2026 Global Digital Accessibility Award Winners and Runners-Up.

"With over 1.3 billion people worldwide living with permanent disabilities, digital accessibility can no longer be treated as an afterthought — it must be a core requirement from product ideation through launch. AI is shifting search as every brand's new home page, so it's essential that AI answer engines and web content start with an accessible digital experience to build and maintain trust. The Siteimprove.ai client award winners have exemplified what it means to place accessibility as a core requirement and drive meaningful impact in inclusive digital experiences." — Joe Devon and Jennison Asuncion, Co-founders, Global Accessibility Awareness Day

For more information on the awards and this year's winners, please visit>

About SiteimproveFounded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, Global 2000 clients across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai to deliver content that both performs and complies. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis, and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities, and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

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