Smartee Strengthens Clinical Engagement in the DACH Region with First GS Summit in Cologne and Presence at TPAO Congress

COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology hosted its first GS-focused clinical summit in Cologne on November 27, deepening its collaboration with orthodontists across the DACH region. Although Smartee has operated in Germany for more than 2 years through its local subsidiary, the Cologne meeting marks the company's first European event dedicated specifically to GS mandibular repositioning technology. The following day, Smartee participated in the TPAO Congress, where Chief Scientist Prof. Gang Shen delivered an invited keynote lecture on GS technology—highlighting the growing academic and clinical interest surrounding Smartee's functional orthodontic innovations.

Cologne Summit: A Practical, Clinician-Led Exchange on GS Technology

The inaugural Smartee DACH GS Summit gathered orthodontists from Germany and neighboring countries for a full day of focused discussion on "Redefining Adult Mandibular Repositioning with Aligner Therapy."

Key moments included:

The summit concluded with Prof. Shen's review of complex adult GS cases, followed by the awarding of the Smartee GS Course Certificate to participating clinicians.

TPAO Congress: Elevating the Dialogue on Functional Orthodontics

At the 4th TPAO Congress (November 28–29), Smartee engaged with more than 1,300 orthodontists and dental technicians at one of Europe's most influential platforms for aligner-based treatment planning and interdisciplinary learning.

Smartee's booth showcased the company's comprehensive clear aligner portfolio for children and adults, including its five product series and newly introduced packaging supported by a Disney-licensed Iron Man design—an eye-catching highlight among attendees.

Adding scientific depth to Smartee's presence, Prof. Gang Shen delivered a keynote lecture titled: "Mandibular Repositioning Therapy GS: Fundamental Mechanisms, Therapeutic Procedures, and Clinical Efficacy."

His talk outlined why GS therapy offers a predictable and biologically grounded solution for adult mandibular repositioning—reinforcing its relevance within the broader European orthodontic community.

Deepening Long-Term Presence in the European Market

The Cologne GS Summit and involvement at TPAO reflect Smartee's continued commitment to the European orthodontic landscape. Rather than an introduction to the market, these events signal a strengthening of the company's long-standing presence and a growing interest in GS-based functional orthodontics.

With sustained investment in digital innovation, clinician training, and international academic exchange, Smartee is poised to further expand the clinical influence of GS technology in Europe and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843508/Prof_Gang_Shen_delivered_invited_keynote_lecture_TPAO_Congress.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843509/Dr_Werner_Schupp__left__Mr_Matthias_Peper__right__presenting_clear.jpg

