STARMUS FESTIVAL COFOUNDERS SIR BRIAN MAY AND GARIK ISRAELIAN PRESENTED PROFESSOR BRIAN COX WITH THE 2026 STEPHEN HAWKING MEDAL FOR SCIENCE COMMUNICATION

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2nd, At the Royal Astronomical Society in London, Starmus Festival cofounders Sir Brian May and Garik Israelian awarded Professor Brian Cox the prestigious 2026 Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, recognising his outstanding contribution to bringing science to global audiences and inspiring millions through his work as a physicist, broadcaster and public communicator.

The Stephen Hawking Medal was established ten years ago by Professor Stephen Hawking, a board member of the STARMUS Festival, to honour individuals who bridge the gap between science and society through the arts, music and film.

Brian Cox says - "It's a great honour to receive the 2026 Stephen Hawking Medal from STARMUS, and particularly poignant for me because I was there with Stephen when the Medal was first announced 10 years ago. Astronomy is the oldest science, and in today's fractured world I believe that striving to understand the Universe is more important than ever. Stephen believed in the search for knowledge for its own sake. 'Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet' was Stephen's closing line all those years ago. For me that is what STARMUS, and science, and life, is all about."

The Festival's opening celebration on 17th October in Tenerife will unite science, music, and culture in an extraordinary evening featuring Andrea Bocelli, Sir Brian May and Sarah Brightman, accompanied by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra, alongside Rick Wakeman, Rusanda Panfili, and the STARMUS All Stars Band. The evening's centrepiece will be the presentation of the Stephen Hawking Medal, marking a decade of outstanding contributions to public engagement with science. Due to his touring schedule, Brian Cox is unable to attend the ceremony in Tenerife and was therefore presented with the medal at the private ceremony at Royal Astronomical Society, which will be broadcast during the Festival's opening celebration.

"Ten years ago, Stephen Hawking helped us launch a dream," said Garik Israelian, co-founder of STARMUS. "Today, we celebrate not only what has been achieved, but also the extraordinary community that has grown around the idea that science belongs to everyone. We are delighted to be awarding Brian Cox on this occasion."

Brian May, co-founder of STARMUS, added: "The Stephen Hawking Medal was born from a shared belief that science should inspire people far beyond the scientific community. Ten years later, its message is more important than ever. At a time when truth, evidence, and critical thinking are increasingly challenged, we are proud to celebrate those who help bring science, wonder, and understanding to the world. I am delighted that this year's Starmus is honouring Brian Cox whose uniquely powerful presentations have dramatically changed the way the general public view the world."

As well as presenting Brian Cox with the impressive medal, Brian May and Garik Israelian also gifted him a unique OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch crafted in 18K Moonshine™ Gold.

The three discussed astronomy, humanity, music, AI, the universe, and the enduring legacy of Stephen Hawking, a decade after he and the STARMUS co-founders established the medal to celebrate outstanding contributions to science communication.

The Stephen Hawking Medal Ceremony 2026 will take place at - Starmus VIII: The Search for Truth, including a concert with Brian May, Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman celebrating the union between science and music.17–22 October, Tenerife & La Palma. Tickets available www.starmus.com

About STARMUS Festival Founded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian and musician, astrophysicist, and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, STARMUS is a global festival of science, exploration, music, and art that brings together Nobel Prize winners, astronauts, scientists, thinkers, artists and musicians to celebrate human curiosity, creativity, and discovery. For the full list of speakers and musicians at Starmus VIII (17 - 22 October 2026) please visit www.starmus.com

About The Stephen Hawking MedalThe bronze design has two particularly significant sides:

Previous recipients include Christopher Nolan, Sir David Attenborough and The Big Bang Theory.

About OMEGA and the Speedmaster MoonwatchOMEGA is a prestigious Swiss watchmaker and member of the Swatch Group Ltd. Since 1848, the brand has been synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision, as well as a pioneering spirit, demonstrated by conquests of the oceans and space.

In particular, the OMEGA Speedmaster has been trusted by astronauts and international space agencies since the 1960s, most famously during all six moon landings in history. As part of the brand's commitment to science, exploration, and the pursuit of knowledge, OMEGA has formed an enduring 10-year partnership with STARMUS. Each recipient of the Stephen Hawking Medal receives a golden Speedmaster Moonwatch. For the 2026 edition, Starmus VIII, the special Speedmaster Moonwatch in 18K Moonshine™ Gold features a smoked sapphire glass caseback, which has been uniquely engraved in white to depict the medal itself. The caseback carries the words "WINNER OF THE STEPHEN HAWKING MEDAL FOR SCIENCE COMMUNICATION".

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