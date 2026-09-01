Strong Fundamentals, Distinctive Display: Inside TCL's Evolving Mobile Strategy

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphones now support almost every part of daily life, from communication and photography to navigation, work, entertainment, and payments. Their quality is defined not by one headline feature, but by how consistently the whole experience works. This principle shapes TCL's mobile strategy.

A Complete Smartphone Experience

For TCL, differentiation begins with getting the fundamentals right.

TCL develops each device around responsive performance, all-day battery life, practical charging, capable cameras, reliable connectivity, an accurate and responsive display, stable software, comfortable design and durability.

The balance varies by model, segment and market. Each device should be judged as a complete experience.

TCL's evolving mobile strategy therefore brings together two complementary objectives: creating competitive, well-rounded smartphones and using proprietary NXTPAPER Technology to give users a meaningful additional reason to choose them.

TCL NXTPAPER as a Meaningful Point of Difference

TCL commercially introduced NXTPAPER Technology in 2021. Built on a decade of expertise in reflected light, blue-light management, visual comfort and paper-like viewing, the technology has since expanded across several generations of TCL smartphones and tablets.

Its development draws on TCL's display research and feedback from consumers, reviewers and industry partners. According to TCL, NXTPAPER is supported by 117 patents and 15 certifications, and has received 189 media and industry awards. Its third-party certifications include SGS Performance Tested and Premium Performance recognition, as well as TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display certification.

At Mobile World Congress 2026, TCL announced what it described as the world's first integration of NXTPAPER with AMOLED displays. Developed with TCL CSOT, it aims to combine AMOLED's contrast, colour reproduction and brightness with NXTPAPER features that reduce glare and support more comfortable viewing.

The continued evolution of NXTPAPER—from tablets to smartphones and now AMOLED—reflects the positive response the technology has received.

The Latest Mobile Experience at IFA

At IFA, TCL will showcase its latest NXTPAPER smartphones and tablets, alongside wearable devices, in Hall 21A. Media and industry visitors can explore how TCL combines display innovation, mobile connectivity and practical design across its connected-device portfolio.

Expertise and Responsibility Behind the Strategy

TCL established its mobile communications business in 1999, expanded internationally through TCL & Alcatel Mobile Phones in 2004, and took full ownership in 2005.

Integrated research, display development, engineering, and production help TCL maintain quality while adapting products for different markets. Industry partnerships complement these in-house capabilities and support its developing AI ecosystem.

Responsible innovation is another part of this foundation. In its latest EcoVadis assessment, TCL retained a Gold rating for its environmental, social and governance performance, placing it among the top 5% of over 150,000 companies worldwide. Scores of 79 overall and 85/100 for environmental performance reflect progress in responsible manufacturing, energy efficiency, governance and sustainability reporting, including across its mobile product lines.

Product availability and features may vary by market and device. Final information is subject to local confirmation.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

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