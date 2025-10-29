The 138th Canton Fair Boosts Global Exposure for Specialized Materials and Chemical Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 138th Canton Fair is drawing attention to the rapidly advancing field of new materials and chemical products. This highly specialized exhibition section attracts buyers with clear objectives who focus on product quality, real-world performance, and cost efficiency — qualities that make these materials and products a cornerstone of industrial innovation.

The Canton Fair has helped companies across the new materials and chemical sectors expand their international presence and build long-term partnerships. This appeal continues to attract new participants seeking to expand global markets. Among them is a first-time exhibitor specializing in customized marine and engineering products, such as EVA foam fenders, solid rubber fenders, buoyancy equipment, and airbags.

The company's general manager expressed multifaceted expectations for participating in the Canton Fair. In the short term, it aims to leverage its innovative product portfolio to connect with global partners and introduce China's intelligent marine equipment solutions to international markets. Over the long term, the fair is seen as a strategic platform to highlight the company's R&D and integrated capabilities, enhance global brand influence, and gather insights to inform future innovation and strategic planning.

Another standout is a seasoned exhibitor whose diverse product portfolio spans 11 major categories, including water treatment, glass and ceramics, and coating resins. At this session of the Canton Fair, the company showcased high-value products, such as premium titanium materials, eco-friendly water treatment solutions, and daily-use chemical detergents, highlighting its green competitiveness. By presenting its end-to-end service capabilities, from raw material import and processing to distribution, the company helps global buyers better understand its integrated supply chain strength.

A veteran of over 90 Canton Fair sessions, the company has developed a comprehensive digital marketing system that spans pre-fair engagement, on-site interaction, and post-fair follow-up. This approach has proven highly effective, delivering strong results in both customer engagement and order fulfillment at recent sessions.

The New Materials and Chemical Products section was introduced at the 134th Canton Fair through a strategic upgrade of the former chemical products section. Increasingly, companies in related fields are leveraging the Canton Fair to expand into international markets, sustain long-term partnerships, and promote the global application of China-made new materials.

