THE 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2026

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals the list of restaurants ranked No.51 to No.100, ahead of this year's awards ceremony, taking place in Lima, Peru on 4 November. The extended 51-100 list spans six continents and is compiled from the votes of over 1,100 restaurant experts, including chefs, food writers and culinary specialists.

Restaurants in Europe lead the list with 20 entries, including The Jane (No.63) in Antwerp and Eliane (No.86) in Brussels. Berlin features Nobelhart & Schmutzig (No.76), Coda (No.82) and Tim Raue (No.85). Paris boasts Arpège (No.67) and Septime (No.81) and Le Doyenné (No.84) in Saint-Vrain. Cocina Hermanos Torres (No.69) in Barcelona; Txispa (No.80) in Atxondo and Aponiente (No.100) in El Puerto de Santa María secure places.

Asia welcomes five new entries: Ling Long (No.53) in Shanghai; Seroja (No.64) in Singapore; Eatanic Garden (No.72) in Seoul; Baan Tepa (No.90) in Bangkok and Lamdre (No.92) in Beijing. The Middle East claims two new entries with FZN (No.88) in Dubai and Khufu's (No.97) in Giza.

North America spotlights five restaurants in Mexico: Alcalde (No.55) in Guadalajara; Huniik (No.79) in Mérida; Arca (No.87) in Tulum; Rosetta (No.96) in Mexico City and Fauna (No.99) in Valle de Guadalupe re-entering the list. The USA is represented by SingleThread (No.93) in Healdsburg.

South America's sole new entry is Nelita (No.54) in São Paulo, alongside returning names from São Paulo and Cusco. South Africa's Fyn (No.65) and Salsify at the Roundhouse (No.71) also feature.

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Events for The 50, comments: "This year's extended list reflects the breadth and brilliance of global gastronomy. The extended list is an opportunity to celebrate the excellence we've seen this year, while also looking ahead to what's next with more innovation and a new generation of chefs bringing fresh ideas to the table."

The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 will be livestreamed on The 50 YouTube channel here at 20:00 Lima time.

Media centre:https://mediacentre.The50.com/

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