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The Island of The Stars, La Palma, Hosts Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman

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27 ottobre 2026 | 00.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the iconic sound of Sir Brian May's legendary Red Special guitar and the extraordinary voices of Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman to the groundbreaking discoveries of Nobel Prize-winning scientists, from NASA's Artemis II astronauts preparing for humanity's return to the Moon to historic tributes to Stephen Hawking and Jane Goodall, STARMUS VIII — The Search for Truth brought together an extraordinary constellation of scientific minds, legendary musicians, explorers and visionary thinkers for six unforgettable days in the Canary Islands.

Held across Tenerife and La Palma from 17 to 22 October 2026, the eighth edition of STARMUS transformed the islands into a global stage for scientific discovery, artistic excellence and some of the most important conversations shaping humanity's future.

Founded by astrophysicist Dr. Garik Israelian and legendary Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Sir Brian May, STARMUS once again demonstrated its unique ability to bridge science, music and society, bringing complex scientific ideas to audiences through extraordinary encounters, performances and shared experiences.

In an extraordinary exchange in La Palma with Reid Wiseman, Commander of the Artemis II mission to the moon, astrophysicist and Starmus co-founder Garik Israelian asked him how it felt to be at the Starmus VIII Festival in La Palma when "15 years ago we were here with Neil Armstrong Alexei Leonov, Jim Lovell, Charlie Hewitt, Buzz Aldrin, lots of scientists, Brian May…." Commander Wiseman responded, "I am here in La Palma and Alexei Leonov was one of the first people to talk to me before I launched to the International Space Station in 2014, and then Jim Lovell sent us a greeting when we went around the far side of the moon in 2014 on Artemis II…amazing to be connected through all those years."

Media Contacts:

US: Dan DuPont, dupont0708@gmail.com, +1 202 380 7558

UK/EU: Nicole Ettinger, nicole@ettingerpr.com, +44 7515 394107

Spain: Carlos Esteban, cesteban@llys.global, +34 699 55 2854

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-island-of-the-stars-la-palma-hosts-artemis-ii-commander-reid-wiseman-302920021.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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