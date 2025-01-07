Timekettle W4 Pro Earbuds Featuring Babel OS Launches Real-time 2-Way Call Translation, Enabling Natural Cross-lingual Conversations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, a global leader in AI-powered communication technology, is thrilled to introduce the enhanced W4 Pro Earbuds with bidirectional call functionality. Powered by its first proprietary software system, also announced at CES, Babel OS, the new W4 Pro sets a new benchmark for cross-language communication, offering seamless two-way real-time translation during phone and video calls on any communication platform.

The newly launched feature allows two-way translations to facilitate effortless cross-lingual conversations through any telecommunication application or traditional phone system. It provides bidirectional synchronous translations without disrupting the original voice quality.

Users activate the translation mode simply by wearing the W4 Pro headset during a call, which requires no additional action by the other party, such as installing apps, software, or specialized translation equipment. Whether in business, academia, or social settings, users can engage in seamless conversations with people worldwide without any obstacles.

Redefining Real-Time CommunicationThe W4 Pro Earbuds, now enhanced with Babel OS, provide unprecedented functionality in real-time translation. Supporting 40+ languages and 93 accents, these advanced earbuds deliver human-like translation.

Based on Timekettle's proprietary HybridComm technology, the W4 Pro offers an optimized user experience with only a 3 - 5 second delay after the original speech is heard. The design also features slightly louder translated voices compared to the originals to enhance clarity without interference. With an ergonomic open-ear design to ensure comfort during extended use, the advanced AI technology achieves up to 95% translation accuracy, ensuring precise and natural communication. It offers various modes tailored to different scenarios:

Another standout feature of the W4 Pro is its cutting-edge AI-driven summarization capability. During calls, it captures and displays all spoken words and translations on mobile devices in real-time. Once the call concludes, it swiftly generates detailed meeting minutes that can be shared instantly, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency. Additional advanced features include:

The Power of Babel OS

Also announced at CES is the new Timekettle proprietary software Babel OS, which delivers lightening-quick transitions with solutions that can anticipate what is being said, adapt to customizable lexicons, and translate with real human emotion and tonality. It transforms the entire Timekettle product lineup, including advanced devices such as the W4 Pro Earbuds, WT2 Edge/W3 Earbuds, X1 Interpreter Hub, and the T1 and T1 Mini Handheld Interpreters. These devices are now faster, more accurate, and more human than ever, almost replicating the experience of having a live interpreter right by your side. Key features of this transformative upgrade include:

"With the enhanced W4 Pro and Babel OS, we've created a solution that not only bridges language gaps but also redefines global communication standards. The two-way simultaneous call feature is a game-changer, offering a lifelike and uninterrupted communication experience across languages." said Leal Tian, Founder and CEO of Timekettle.

Availability

The W4 Pro Earbuds (priced at $449) are available from January 7, 2025. Babel OS is available immediately and can be seen in action at CES at the Timekettle booth [LVCC, North Hall - 9163]. Its enhanced features are demonstrated within products such as the W4 Pro Earbuds, WT2 Edge/W3 Earbuds (priced at $349.99), X1 Interpreter Hub (priced at $699.99), and the T1 and T1 Mini Handheld Interpreters (priced at $299.99 and $149.99 respectively). All Timekettle devices are available for purchase at its website or on Amazon. For further information, visit www.timekettle.co.

About TimekettleSince its inception in 2016, Timekettle has been at the forefront of cross-language communication innovation. With award-winning products and a global user base of over 400,000, Timekettle continues to set new standards in AI translation technology, striving to achieve universal communication freedom.

