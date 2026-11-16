Turning Climate Warnings into Energy Action: Tuya Smart Showcases Its AI Energy Solutions at COP31

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, was invited to participate in the COP31 Blue Zone side event titled "From Early Warning to Action: Global Climate Diplomacy and Cooperation."

Organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and CMA Public Meteorological Service Centre (National Early Warning Release Centre), with support from China Energy News and the Committee on International Cooperation and Liaison, China Energy Research Society (CERS), the event aimed to provide an open platform for international dialogue, explore equitable and effective pathways for global climate cooperation, and promote deeper integration between climate early warning and energy response actions. The event brought together a number of distinguished guests, including Leslie Wang, Head of Enterprise and Strategic Accounts, Europe, at Tuya Smart.

Wang delivered a keynote speech titled "From Early Warning to Action: Aligning Climate and Energy," outlining how digital innovation, AI-powered energy management, and connected technologies can support climate resilience and sustainable development. He also shared Tuya's innovative practices in climate resilience during a panel discussion.

Turning Climate Warnings into Actionable Energy Responses

As global warming intensifies, extreme weather events such as heatwaves and cold waves are becoming increasingly common, placing growing pressure on the entire electricity value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution and consumption. These events bring multiple challenges, including imbalances between energy supply and demand, surging grid loads, and increased risks of power outages.

The United Nations' Early Warnings for All initiative aims to protect everyone on Earth with early warning systems by 2027. Yet the value of early warnings lies not simply in making risks visible but in enabling action. Only by translating warnings into proactive, preventive energy responses can energy security be more effectively safeguarded.

In his presentation, Wang shared how Tuya is bringing climate forecasting, AI-powered energy management, and energy storage capabilities closer to households to address residential energy challenges under extreme weather conditions.

Wang introduced Conow, a global AI energy ecosystem brand whose Conow AIX platform is built on Tuya's global AIoT infrastructure. By integrating AI capabilities such as forecasting, optimization, and intelligent dispatch into energy products and systems spanning solar PV, energy storage, new energy vehicles, and heating, Conow AIX connects multiple data sources, including weather forecasts, dynamic electricity prices, device status, and energy demand. The platform delivers two core capabilities—weather forecasting and disaster preparedness—that help turn climate warnings into tangible energy actions.

"First, its weather forecasting capability enables Conow AIX to prepare energy reserves in advance based on weather conditions. Combined with energy-saving measures such as AI-powered energy dispatch, it helps address the timing mismatch between solar power generation and household electricity consumption, reducing energy consumption and household electricity bills.

"Second, its Storm Guard mode can be activated with a single tap in the Conow App. The system automatically monitors local extreme weather alerts and guides batteries to reserve power before severe weather strikes, helping households mitigate the risk of disaster-related power outages. Once adverse weather conditions have passed, the system automatically resumes its regular energy management strategy. Its backup power package can also operate independently, supporting a wider range of household disaster preparedness scenarios."

Conow has established a comprehensive product portfolio covering a variety of household energy needs. Its offerings include the lightweight, plug-in Lyra series of home energy batteries, the CBE 2000 Pro all-in-one micro ESS, and the newly launched Atlas 6000 AC plug-in home battery.

Meanwhile, Conow AIX has integrated with more than 1,000 dynamic electricity tariff providers worldwide and is compatible with over 3,000 categories of smart devices. By applying tailored strategies based on specific user scenarios and dynamic electricity pricing, it can achieve up to 76.3% energy cost optimization. Through real-time energy responses to grid demand, it can also generate additional flexibility revenue averaging €3 to €5 per day for every 10 kW.

Exploring New Opportunities for Climate and Energy Collaboration

At the panel discussion titled "From Early Warning to Action," Leslie Wang joined the WMO, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), IRENA, Trina Solar and LONGi to discuss how climate early warnings can drive tangible action, from informing energy system decisions and infrastructure investment to scaling climate resilience solutions in high-risk regions.

Wang further elaborated on Tuya's approach to AI-powered energy management. Drawing on its AI+IoT platform, Tuya can identify meteorological warning signals and classify them by severity and implement differentiated load management strategies based on disaster levels, grid conditions, and users' energy storage capacity. Before extreme weather events occur, the system can centrally dispatch distributed solar and energy storage resources to reduce the risk of widespread power outages and equipment failures.

Wang also emphasized: "The energy transition depends on collaboration. Looking ahead, Tuya will continue to deepen its collaboration with global meteorological agencies, grid operators, and local partners, while continuously advancing its solutions for climate early warning, AI-powered energy management, and disaster preparedness. Through these efforts, we aim to turn climate warnings into accessible, automated, and replicable preventive energy actions, helping build a more resilient digital energy ecosystem worldwide."

Tuya and Conow Joins Climate Leadership Impact

During the side event, participating guests jointly launched the Climate Leadership Impact (CLI) initiative. The initiative seeks to build global consensus on climate governance and encourage businesses to deepen their climate action. Focusing on four key areas—ESG, AI applications, energy transition, and international talent development—it aims to establish a closed-loop mechanism encompassing "early warning, response action, collaboration, and evaluation" to enable coordinated action among multiple stakeholders.

Tuya's AI Energy ecosystem practices were featured as one of the case studies. Focusing on energy applications across both residential and industrial scenarios, the solution leverages Conow AIX to transform household energy from something that passively generates electricity bills into an active, intelligent, distributed energy asset, benefiting households.

Already deployed across multiple European countries, the solution is lightweight, cost-effective, and replicable, offering a practical reference and solution for the global green energy transition and meteorological risk management.

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