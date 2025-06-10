Univar Solutions Publishes 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

As the Company enters the final year of its current ESG goals highlights show significant progress on all fronts, including its Sustainable & Natural Products portfolio.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today the release of its 2024 ESG report, which is available through the Univar Solutions website at https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability/esg-resources. The report tracks Univar Solutions' progress against its ESG targets over the past year and shares 2024 metric highlights including:

Continuing to make significant progress on its environmental goals

Improving on its social goals

Progressing on sustainable sourcing and Sustainable & Natural Products (SNPs)

"I continue to be amazed by the talented and innovative employees who drive our organization forward, said David Jukes, president, and chief executive officer. "Our ESG goal highlights are a prime example of their dedication, and the positive results reflect our values being upheld by our employees as we work to improve our infrastructure and operational efficiency, resulting in emission reductions."

2024 marked a significant milestone for Univar Solutions through the recognition of its 100-year anniversary as a company, which was founded on August 8, 1924. From the start, Univar Solutions has strived to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe through a host of products and services. Celebrating its 100-year anniversary was no different as employees embraced the challenge of taking part in 100 volunteering service projects in 100 days and exceeded expectations with each action focused on benefitting various communities around the world.

"As we enter the final year of our current generation of ESG goals, I am excited to see how far we have come and how close we are to hitting such meaningful and ambitious objectives," said Alexa Colin chief legal officer and corporate secretary and executive ESG lead at Univar Solutions. "Through 2025 our teams will continue to review the material impacts of our divisions and the opportunities to better serve our customers and communities, sustainably and this work will drive the development of our next-generation ESG goals beyond 2025."

"Our pledge to distribute products while lowering emissions and increasing our Sustainable & Natural Product s portfolio remains, as do our aligned ESG goals and strategic priorities," said Dr. Liam McCarroll, senior director of global sustainability. "I'm pleased with our progress as we remain focused on maintaining our commitment to safety and enhancing the customer experience."

For a complete review of Univar Solutions' progress to a more sustainable future, please see the full sustainability report at https://www.univarsolutions.com/esg-resources and for more on the Univar Solutions' Sustainable and Natural Products Portfolio visit https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainable-products.

About Univar SolutionsUnivar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

