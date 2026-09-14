UPERFECT's Omega One Named Honouree in 2026 IFA Innovation Awards

BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPERFECT showcased its expanded portable display portfolio at IFA 2026 in Berlin from September 4–8, with its Omega One flexible OLED concept named an Honouree in the Best in Computing & Gaming category of the 2026 IFA Innovation Awards.

UPERFECT demonstrated its user-oriented product system at its IFA booth via five experience zones covering Professional, Minimalist, Blaze Gaming, Nomad Business and CodeCraft series. The booth drew foot traffic, with visitors, long-time users and distributors praising upgraded design, performance and usability. Among the highlights was Omega One, which drew particular attention for its innovative flexible form and versatile use across different scenarios.

Omega One's recognition at IFA further underscored the concept's innovation and practical potential. Showcased at the official IFA Innovation Gallery during the exhibition, this foldable flexible OLED display boasts universal USB‑C plug‑and‑play compatibility, effortlessly connecting with laptops, smartphones and game consoles to support diverse multi‑screen work and entertainment scenarios. Judged by a professional international jury, the concept earned the prestigious honour thanks to its innovative foldable structure, excellent technical performance and high practical value. The recognition adds third-party validation to UPERFECT's focus on flexible and portable display technologies.

The strong reception at the booth and the IFA Innovation Award honour reinforce UPERFECT's vision to become the most trusted portable display brand. "At UPERFECT, we pursue premium quality and innovation rooted in genuine user insight. As a global portable display brand, we strive to earn and uphold the trust of every end user, distributor, creator, and media partner who supports our brand," said Tracy, CEO of UPERFECT.

The insights and market feedback gathered at IFA 2026 will guide UPERFECT's ongoing refinement of portable, flexible and scenario-specific display solutions for creators, professionals and gamers. The brand will continue exploring new possibilities in portable and flexible display technology and build deeper connections with its global community of users and partners.

About UPERFECT

UPERFECT is a global brand specialising in portable monitor solutions. Dedicated to empowering creators, professionals and gamers with innovative screen technologies including foldable OLED and flexible display, the brand covers professional creation, office productivity, gaming entertainment and developer-exclusive product lines. Its lineup includes USB‑C portable screens and laptop screen extenders, continuously optimising portable display experiences for on-the-go productivity and modern mobile lifestyles.

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