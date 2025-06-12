circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Vantage Foundation Strengthens Social Impact Agenda at UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance Summit

12 giugno 2025 | 04.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expanding global mission, the Vantage Foundation proudly participated in the UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance Summit 2025, supporting Vantage Connect's sponsorship of the event while advancing its own goals of fostering sustainable social impact. Held on 28 May 2025, the summit provided a high-profile platform for dialogue and collaboration among institutional investors, family offices, and corporate leaders from both the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions.

Vantage Foundation provided strategic support during the summit – reinforcing the idea that financial growth and social responsibility go hand in hand. The presence of the Foundation not only complemented Vantage Connect's institutional initiatives but also amplified conversations around inclusive development and cross-border collaboration for good.

"Our participation at the UK-GCC Summit reflects our commitment to building long-term partnerships that deliver meaningful change," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of the Vantage Foundation. "As we expand into the GCC region, we are focused on identifying shared goals with like-minded organisations that are passionate about empowering communities and shaping a more equitable future."

During the summit, the Foundation engaged with corporates, NGOs, and philanthropic entities from across the GCC, exploring collaborative opportunities that align with regional goals for social innovation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development. The Foundation's growing visibility in the Middle East marks a significant step in its global expansion journey, positioning it as a purpose-driven partner in the financial ecosystem.

With its participation in the UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance Summit, Vantage Foundation has taken another strong step toward its vision of leveraging financial networks to create positive, lasting change.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708358/Vantage_Foundation_Strengthens_Social_Impact_Agenda_UK_GCC_Private_Capital_Alliance.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-foundation-strengthens-social-impact-agenda-at-uk-gcc-private-capital-alliance-summit-302479737.html

