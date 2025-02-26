Virgil Abloh Foundation Names Dana Loatman as Inaugural Executive Director

Social Impact Leader Will Focus on Advancing Virgil Abloh's Mission to Increase Exposure, Access, and Opportunities for Young, Underrepresented Creatives

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virgil Abloh Foundation (VAF), established by Shannon Abloh and family to continue the legacy of her late husband, designer, visionary, and cultural pioneer Virgil Abloh, is proud to announce Chicago-based leader Dana Loatman as its first Executive Director. Loatman will continue Virgil's mission of breaking down barriers and creating equitable opportunities for underrepresented youth in creative fields. She will oversee the Foundation's operations, strategic planning, and program development, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire and empower future generations. Her leadership marks a critical chapter in VAF's growth, with the Foundation poised to expand its commitment to creating a world where a limitless creative future is possible.

As a leader with more than a decade of experience in the nonprofit, philanthropic, creative and social impact sectors, Loatman consistently advocates for underrepresented communities and fosters partnerships that drive systemic change. Most recently, she served as Chief of Staff of External Affairs for the Obama Foundation. In this capacity, Loatman supported President and Mrs. Obama's legacy for nearly a decade in their efforts to launch and grow My Brothers' Keeper Alliance and what is now the Obama Foundation. In this role, Dana oversaw the strategy and operations for the Obama Foundation's community engagement, talent relations, marketing and communications work. Prior to that role, Loatman served as an Advisor to Obama Foundation CEO, Valerie Jarrett, building the Corporate & Foundations Partnerships team from the ground up. Here, she secured over $100M from major brands and developed partner collaborations with organizations such as Apple, Nike, NBA, TNT, Google, ESPN/Disney, BET, Pepsi, Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation and the Andrew Mellon Foundation. Loatman's experience also includes international leadership positions with World Vision International, Yunus & Youth, the Institute for Nonprofit Practice and the Philanthropic Initiative at the Boston Foundation, among others.

"Virgil and I first began investing in communities and youth more than two decades ago, so finding the person to take on the immense responsibility of leading the Foundation was something I took very seriously," said Shannon Abloh, the Virgil Abloh Foundation Founder and Board President. "We embarked on a thoughtful search to find a leader who embodies Virgil's approach of reimagining what's possible. I know he would be energized to see someone with Dana's character, creativity and drive at the helm. Dana's ability to rethink traditional ideas of philanthropy while crafting forward-thinking approaches ensures we continue to honor Virgil's legacy in a way that stays true to his spirit."

As an attendee at Summit 000 – a strategy-setting meeting organized by Shannon Abloh held at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art in the Summer of 2023 – Loatman, representing the Obama Foundation, was among a notable group of invitees who gathered at the day-long event. The Summit's focus was to generate the Foundation's bold mission, vision and values and to conceptualize new pilot programming ideas. It was at this hyper-collaborative gathering that Abloh first met Loatman. Loatman had the opportunity to join conversations with members of Virgil's inner circle and creative community like Don "Don C" Crawley, Theaster Gates, Fraser Cooke, Arthur Jafa, Marc Eckō, Tom Sachs, Samir Bantal, and many others, alongside brand executives from Virgil Abloh's corporate partners, philanthropists and foundation leaders, educators and young creatives.

"The Summit was one of the most transformational and provocative experiences I've had the privilege of attending in my 30+ year career," said Corey Smith, VP and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at LVMH North America. "I was thrilled to meet Dana there and was impressed by her openness and her ability to embrace new ways of thinking. Her long-standing dedication to equity and inclusion created a dynamic energy in the room that allowed for meaningful conversations and bold ideas to emerge. It was clear to everyone in attendance that she embodies the innovative ethos Virgil championed—pushing boundaries while bringing a nuanced understanding of philanthropy's potential. I am confident that she will carry forward the Foundation's vital work with vision and impact."

A boundary-breaking figure in the worlds of fashion, art, and music, the Foundation's namesake, Virgil Abloh, was a force of nature. He made history as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear and as the founder of the globally influential brand Off-White. His collaborations with major cultural and corporate icons, including Nike, IKEA, and Mercedes-Benz, redefined what was possible at the intersection of design, culture, and social impact. Virgil was committed to uplifting Black voices and diverse perspectives in every space he moved within, ensuring that he was making systemic movements to keep doors open for young creatives. Together with Shannon, they prioritized advocating for equitable opportunities for emerging talent, partnering in 2020 with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to establish the Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund.

"Dana has always been committed to empowering the next generation. No matter the situation, she leads with grace, integrity, creativity, optimism, and an unshakable work ethic that inspires everyone around her," said Michael Strautmanis, Executive Vice President of External Affairs at the Obama Foundation. "I've seen firsthand her unique ability to unite people from all walks of life – whether staff, community members, influencers, donors, government, or corporate leaders – leveraging their strengths to achieve a common mission. Dana is not just trusted to get the job done; she elevates every effort with her vision and determination. I can't imagine a better leader to helm the Virgil Abloh Foundation. While we will miss her greatly, I couldn't be prouder to see her take on this role, and I'm confident her leadership will set the Foundation up for success and look forward to partnering together to invest in the next generation of creative leaders."

Marc Eckō, multi-hyphenate and veteran fashion and impact leader, is among the vast community of individuals and organizations who have helped form the Foundation. Expressing his support for Loatman, Eckō stated, "From the moment I met Dana, her authenticity and enthusiasm for VAF's vision stood out. Her selfless contributions in the Foundation's earliest days showed not only her passion but also her commitment to empowering others to reach their fullest potential—a belief Virgil embodied so deeply. In my brief yet cherished conversations, Virgil shared his passion: to inspire kids who looked like him to pursue their creativity in any field they could imagine. Dana's thoughtful leadership, rooted in her respect for Virgil's work and the community he inspired, will honor that passion. I am confident Dana will excel as Executive Director, dedicated to keeping the doors Virgil opened wide while forging new opportunities for future generations to explore."

Reflecting on her new role, Loatman expressed her deep commitment to the Foundation's mission: "Virgil was a visionary who believed deeply in not only opening doors – but keeping them open – for young creatives of color who would come after him. I am deeply honored to lead The Virgil Abloh Foundation and carry forward the incredible legacy that he envisioned. Together, with Shannon, partners and collaborators, I will work endlessly to create limitless pathways and build a more equitable and inclusive industry for the next generation of creatives."

Loatman begins this work with the support of an inaugural Board of Directors, which includes leaders from across fashion, nonprofit, philanthropic, and creative ecosystems. Members include Shannon Abloh, Founder and President, Virgil Abloh Foundation; Marc Eckō, Founding Director, Complex NTWRK; Howard Feller, President H Feller Enterprises; Naecia Dixon, Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholar and Color Designer, Men's Footwear, Nike; Monica Haslip, Executive Director, Little Black Pearl; and Corey Smith, VP and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at LVMH North America.

The Foundation is currently operating its own pilot programs as well as ongoing initiatives with a range of partners, including the Royal College of Arts, and the Virgil Abloh™ "Post Modern" Scholarship Fund, administered by the Fashion Scholarship Fund. The Foundation plans to significantly expand its efforts in 2025. More information can be found at virgilablohfoundation.com.

