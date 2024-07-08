Cerca nel sito
 
Wagner Forest Management Ltd. Considers Strategic Alternatives for 480,000-Acre Carbon-Forward Property

08 luglio 2024 | 20.36
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LYME, N.H., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Forest Management, Ltd., a prominent manager of timberland investments, announced today that it is considering strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of 480,000 acres of timberlands in Ontario, Canada.

This property offers a unique opportunity for an investor to develop one of the largest nature-based carbon removal projects in the Voluntary Carbon Market. The project is anticipated to generate millions of emission reduction and removal credits, significantly contributing to climate change mitigation through sustainable forestry and land use practices.

The company has retained TAP Securities as its financial advisor. TAP is preparing marketing materials describing the property and the carbon opportunity. Interested parties should contact:

Rabih Hasbinirhasbini@tapadvisors.com(212) 909-9014505 Park Ave, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10022

About Wagner Forest Management Ltd.:

Wagner Forest Management, Ltd. is a privately owned Timberland Investment Management Company providing forestry consulting and land management services, focusing on sustainable production of renewable forest products, vital ecological services, and recreational opportunities. Headquartered in Lyme, New Hampshire, Wagner Forest Management manages over 2.25mm acres of timberland throughout Northeastern United States and Eastern Canada

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wagner-forest-management-ltd-considers-strategic-alternatives-for-480-000-acre-carbon-forward-property-302191156.html

