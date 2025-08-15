circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

XCMG Delivers Batch of Compact Hydrostatic Loaders to the European Market

15 agosto 2025 | 10.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KREFELD, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has recently shipped off a fleet of XC908HST compact hydrostatic wheel loaders to Hamburg and Germany, delivering highly efficient and environmentally friendly construction solutions to customers.

As the benchmark for global construction machinery technology, Europe imposes exceptionally high standards for equipment performance, environmental compliance, and lifecycle costs—a market historically dominated by European and American brands.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and collaborative innovation from its global R&D centers, XCMG has successfully expanded into high-end equipment markets including Europe, the United States, and Australia, achieving large-scale deployment and broad market coverage.

Renowned for their versatility and adaptability, XCMG's compact machines are widely used in municipal maintenance, modern farming and livestock operations, logistics, warehousing, and other applications.

The XC908HST compact wheel loader is specially developed for harsh operating conditions with improved working efficiency and fuel efficiency.

With global demand for efficient, flexible, and versatile compact construction machinery on the rise, XCMG continues to strengthen its competitive advantage through a full-scenario product portfolio, offering one-stop, tailored solutions to customers worldwide.

Driven by a customer-focused international strategy, XCMG will continue to expand its presence in Europe and deliver smarter, greener, and more efficient compact construction machinery solutions.

For more information about XCMG's compact equipment, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751331/XCMG_Delivers_Batch_of_Compact_Hydrostatic_Loaders_to_the_European_Market.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-batch-of-compact-hydrostatic-loaders-to-the-european-market-302530917.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52362 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce e gas, cosa cambia dal 2026
Abbandono di cani e gatti in Italia: i numeri, cosa si rischia
Schlein: "Ecco 5 priorità per ridare speranza al Paese" - Video
Schlein: "Salario minimo e prezzo energia, governo intervenga subito" - Video
News to go
Ferragosto fuori casa per 6 italiani su 10
News to go
Incendi, terreni bruciati aumentati del 60%
Appicca incendio in Irpinia, 58enne incastrato da telecamere - Video
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza