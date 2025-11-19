circle x black
Xinhua Silk Road: 2nd CRE Cooperation Forum releases list of 100-plus deliverables in Xi'an, northwest China

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum held in Xi'an, northwest China on Tuesday, a long list containing 111 pragmatic cooperation deliverables was brought to the public.

These outcomes that involve 145 cooperative entities from 20 countries and regions pointed to efficient transport, safety and governance, diversified corridors, and innovative development of the China Railway Express (CRE).

Among the deliverables, 10 representative outcomes are noteworthy, including an initiative inked between China and five central Asian countries to deepen CRE-related Sino-European (Asian) cargo train cooperation.

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of CRE trains with complete domestic and foreign schedules also aroused broad attention from attendees after being released by China State Railway Group (China Railway).

Seven new routes such as the one linking Zhengzhou of China with Hamburg in Germany had been added for the fourth batch of such CRE trains, making the aggregate up to 17 ones and related annual trips exceed 1,000 ones.

Belarus participated in the Belt and Road cooperation since the first batch of containers were transported via CRE and currently, CRE as a brand has become the synonym of high quality and efficiency, said Alexey Lyakhnovich, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus.

Through closer international cooperation and optimized transport organization, freight volumes of CRE outbound and inbound trips are now basically balanced, noted Guo Zhuxue, board chairman of China Railway.

Compared with the past, comprehensive fully-loaded container rate of CRE has reached 100 percent now and freight prices at domestic and foreign sections also dropped by more than 40 percent, effectively reducing related international logistics costs, added Guo.

Amid the joint efforts of multiple parties, CRE trains have completed nearly 120,000 trips, shaping an extensive international transport network that connects 128 Chinese cities with 232 cities in 26 European countries and 100-plus cities of 11 nations in Asia, according to Guo.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348367.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827059/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2nd-cre-cooperation-forum-releases-list-of-100-plus-deliverables-in-xian-northwest-china-302619669.html

