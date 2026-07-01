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Toblerone Presents " The Ultimate Gift ": The Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski

Toblerone Presents
01 luglio 2026 | 11.07
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - An iconic Swiss chocolate brand meets one of the world's most celebrated names in crystal artistry to bring 'Never Square' to life. Creating something unexpected, something beautiful, and something that gives back: Toblerone today announces The Ultimate Gift.

https://youtu.be/txjoIWR1qFY?si=WzWpC8JfeDwjQ1EI

The Making of - Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski

The centrepiece is the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski: an exceptionally rare series of hand-made crystal replicas of the original Toblerone chocolate bar - the gift many associate with travel. Familiar in form. Remarkable in execution. Individually numbered, certified, and utterly one-of-a-kind.

The Ultimate Gift: A Global Auction for Good

From 1st July to 31st July 2026, travellers passing through some of the world's most iconic airports (Athens, Delhi, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York JFK, Singapore and Zurich) will encounter a mesmerising pop-up experience celebrating both brands and, above all, will have the chance to bid in person on the Toblerone Crystal Bar crafted by Swarovski.

https://images.media-outreach.com/782476/Toblerone-Crystal-Bar-crafted-by.jpg

Contatti:
Toblerone & World Travel Retail
Vicky Kummer
Corporate and Government Affairs Toblerone & World Travel Retail
vicky.kummer@mdlz.com

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Responsabilità editoriale di Toblerone & World Travel Retail

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