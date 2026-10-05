Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the monthly rebalancing for October 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 5th of October 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Xetra and Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN code SE0023260716).In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes: Virtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Bittensor ETPVirtune BNB ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EURVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEKVirtune Hyperliquid ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Polygon ETPVirtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune Staked NEAR ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Sui ETPVirtune XRP ETPIndex allocation as of 29 September 2026 (before rebalancing): Bitcoin Cash: 11.11%Chainlink: 11.08%Solana: 10.86%Cardano: 10.07%Stellar: 9.91%XRP: 9.79%Canton: 9.78%Hyperliquid: 9.47%BNB: 9.26%Gram: 8.68%

Index allocation as of 30th of September (after rebalancing): Canton: 10.00%Cardano: 10.00%Bitcoin Cash: 10.00%BNB: 10.00%Solana: 10.00%Stellar: 10.00%XRP: 10.00%Hyperliquid: 10.00%Chainlink: 10.00%Litecoin: 10.00%In connection with this month's rebalancing, Gram (GRAM) is exiting the index and Litecoin (LTC) is entering the index.The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for September was +15.39%. The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to explore how our ETPs can support your asset management strategy or to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also visit www.virtune.com to learn more and subscribe to our newsletter for updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.Press contactChristopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

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