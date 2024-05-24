Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 24 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy follows the cases of all citizens detained abroad says minister

Detained anti-fascist Ilaria Salis (R) with her father Roberto Salis (L)
Detained anti-fascist Ilaria Salis (R) with her father Roberto Salis (L)
24 maggio 2024 | 11.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's government tracks the cases of all citizens detained in other countries and has been instrumental in helping obtain their release from jail, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"The Italian government follows all Italian detainees abroad," Tajani told private TV network Rete4's 'Right and Wrong' programme late on Thursday.

"We intervened on the detention conditions of Ilaria Salis," Tajani said, citing the case of an anti-fascist primary school teacher who this week was transferred to house arrest in Hungary pending her trial for the assault of several neo-Nazis at an event in Budapest in February 2023.

"In the same way, we brought Chico Forti home," Tajani continued, referring to a 65-year-old who was jailed for life for a 1998 murder in the United States and who was transferred to an Italian prison last week pending his expected transfer to house arrest.

"We have followed the cases of many Italians without political bias," said Tajani.

Coptic rights researcher Patrick Zaki would still be in custody in Egypt "were it not for the government," Tajani underlined.

Zaki, a post-graduate student at the University of Bologna, returned to Italy last July after receiving a pardon from Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. A day earlier, an Egyptian court handed Zaki a binding three-year jail sentence following his arrest in 2020 for "spreading false news" and threatening national security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Tajani Zaki Salis Forti
Vedi anche
News to go
Farmaci equivalenti, 1 italiano su 3 ha ancora dubbi
News to go
Plastica monouso, Commissione Ue avvia infrazione per l'Italia
News to go
Superbonus, allarme dell'Abi: "Le famiglie a rischio default"
News to go
Strage di Capaci, 32 anni fa la morte del giudice Falcone
News to go
Meloni: "Io sempre contraria a meccanismi invasivi redditometro"
News to go
Bonus affitto giovani, i requisiti
News to go
Piano 'salva casa' venerdì in Cdm
News to go
Auto, i dati sulle immatricolazioni
News to go
Taxi in sciopero oggi, lo stop dalle 8 alle 22
New to go
Ita Airways-Lufthansa, settimana decisiva: senza miglioramenti rischio bocciatura Ue
News to go
Iran, schianto in elicottero: morto il presidente Raisi
News to go
Dichiarazione redditi 2024 , al via da oggi modifica e invio 730 precompilato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza