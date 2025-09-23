circle x black
'Milano con gli occhi di Leonardo', Italian art and science come together in Tokyo

23 settembre 2025 | 15.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Bracco Foundation brings the photographic exhibition 'Milano con gli occhi di Leonardo' ('Milan through the eyes of Leonardo' ) to the Italian Embassy in Tokyo. The exhibition, featuring photographs taken by five young female photographers trained at the Accademia Teatro alla Scala, offers a contemporary and innovative view of places in Milan linked to the Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci. On the same day, a meeting entitled 'Dialogue between Japan and Italy on science, culture and longevity' was held, a discussion promoted by the Italian Embassy in Tokyo between Italian and Japanese experts on how science and culture can contribute to improving quality of life.

