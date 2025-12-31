circle x black
Capodanno, nell'Oceano Pacifico è già 2026: i primi festeggiamenti

I primi Paesi a festeggiare il nuovo anno

Ad Amritsar, in India, si aspetta il 2026 - Afp
31 dicembre 2025 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Il nuovo anno è arrivato nell'Oceano Pacifico. Alle 11, ora italiana, era già mezzanotte nelle Kiribati. Dopo un quarto d'ora, alle 11.15 di Roma, sono saltai tappi di bottiglie alle Chatham Islands, che fanno parte della Nuova Zelanda. Nel resto del Paese, sarà mezzanotte quando in Italia sarà mezzogiorno.

@journalist925 Happy new year 2026🎆 to All world 🌎 from in Kiritimati in kirabati 🇰🇮which is bring the happy new year and celebrations first in the world and Good bye 👋 2025, The Kiritimati in kirabati is first place and +14 hours GmP so we decided to go kirabati from The United States 🇺🇸 for the first celebrations of the new year of getting first position in the world So our tourism trip was specially for the happy new year and may God bring peace happiness and joy this year for every one in the world 🌎 we celebrated and enjoyed the happy New Years and we are going say happy new year to #Australia #canada_life🇨🇦 #Asia #Arab and specially to united state of America 🇺🇸 and #india ♬ original sound - minlee 민리

Sui social le prime immagini dei fuochi d'artificio e dei festeggiamenti per l'arrivo del 2026.

