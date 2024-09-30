Ottobre 2024, uscite PC e console: il ritorno di Dragon Ball e Silent Hill

Ottobre 2024 si preannuncia come un mese di grande fermento nel mondo dei videogiochi, con uscite di rilievo che attireranno l'attenzione di molti appassionati. Si prospettano scontri epici in Sonic x Shadow Generations e Call of Duty Black Ops 6, avventure coinvolgenti in Metaphor ReFantazio, combattimenti adrenalinici in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero e brividi di terrore con il ritorno di Silent Hill 2. Questi sono solo alcuni dei titoli più attesi, che insieme a molte altre novità, promettono di soddisfare i gusti di ogni tipo di giocatore.

1 ottobre

Master Detective Archives Rain Code Plus (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Throne and Liberty (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

3 ottobre

Kill Knight (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

MechWarrior 5 Clans (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

4 ottobre

Until Dawn (PS5, PC)

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydreams (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

8 ottobre

Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC)

10 ottobre

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch)

Sky Oceans Wings For Hire (PC, console)

11 ottobre

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Metaphor ReFantazio (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Starship Troopers Extermination (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Transformers Galactic Trials (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Undisputed (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

15 ottobre

Just Dance 2025 Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Neva (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

New World Aeternum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

17 ottobre

Age of Empires Mobile (iOS, Android)

A Quiet Place The Road Ahead (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch)

18 ottobre

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants Unleashed (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Unknown 9 Awakening (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

21 ottobre

Worshippers of Cthulu (PC)

22 ottobre

Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Forest Hills The Last Year (PC)

23 ottobre

Zero Sievert (PC)

24 ottobre

Romancing Saga 2 Revenge of the Seven (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Shin Chan Shiro and the Coal Town (Switch, PC)

25 ottobre

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Sonic x Shadow Generations (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Ys X Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

29 ottobre

Life is Strange Double Exposure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

31 ottobre

Clock Tower: Rewind (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Shadows of the Damned Hell Remastered (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Dragon Age The Veilguard (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5, PC)