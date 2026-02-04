FOCUS: Thai-Born Goalie Shines in All Japan High School Soccer

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Thai-born goalkeeper Poomraphee Siribunyakul played a pivotal role in leading Kashima Gakuen High School to its best-ever result--a runner-up finish--at the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament, held from December to January. Although Kashima Gakuen lost the final to Kamimura Gakuen High School, 17-year-old Poomraphee felt a strong sense of fulfillment. "It was a great experience for me," he said. First Final Before the tournament, Kashima Gakuen of Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan was not considered a serious contender. Yet, backed by a solid defense that conceded only two goals in four matches from the first round through the quarterfinals, the team advanced to the semifinals for the first time in 17 tournaments, matching the school's deepest run in the annual competition. In the last four, it faced Ryutsu Keizai University Kashiwa High School, a powerhouse from neighboring Chiba Prefecture and runners-up in the previous tournament. Against the opponent's renowned set-piece attacks, Poomraphee's presence stood out. He repeatedly came off his line with courage to deal with crosses and long throws, using his 193-centimeter frame to dominate in the air. Surviving long spells of pressure, he was instrumental in securing his team's 1-0 victory. In the final, Kashima Gakuen took on Kamimura Gakuen from Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan. Marking his school's maiden appearance in the championship match, Poomraphee repeatedly produced crucial saves, including a first-half penalty stop, which he made possible by studying footage of the opponent's previous games and heeding advice from his teammates, allowing him to correctly anticipate the direction of the shot. The final was held at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, known as MUFG Stadium, on Jan. 12 and attracted a crowd of more than 60,000 spectators. Poomraphee admitted he was nervous, but said he was able to play with confidence. Despite his efforts, Kashima Gakuen lost 3-0. "I defended as much as I could, but I still allowed three goals. It's frustrating," Poomraphee said. Japanese Language Challenge Growing up, Poomraphee admired soccer player Chanathip Songkrasin--nicknamed "the Thai Messi"--who starred for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Kawasaki Frontale in J1, the top tier of the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League. Inspired by Chanathip's success, he began to dream of playing in Japan himself. While developing in the youth ranks of Muangthong United, one of Thailand's most prestigious clubs, Poomraphee was approached by a scout from Urawa Red Diamonds, a J1 club partnered with Muangthong. The opportunity strengthened his resolve to pursue a career in Japan, and in 2024 he took a concrete step toward that goal by enrolling at Kashima Gakuen. On arriving in Japan, Poomraphee could not speak any Japanese and found daily life challenging for some time. He relied on a translation app on his smartphone to communicate with his teammates. "My teammates were all very kind to me and taught me," he recalled about learning to live and play soccer in Japan. Determined to improve, he studied Japanese intensively, even using YouTube videos as learning materials. Living in a dormitory further accelerated his progress, and his language skills improved rapidly. He can now respond confidently and clearly in Japanese when speaking with members of the press. Aspiring to J.League Although a second-year student, Poomraphee was selected as one of the outstanding players of the latest national tournament. Surrounded by many talented teammates in his year at Kashima Gakuen, he is resolved to make amends after the team had to settle for second place in that tournament. "After I move up to my third year, I want to return to the Japan National Stadium and win the final," he said. Poomraphee has already represented Thailand at youth national-team level and last year took part in the Asian Football Confederation's U17 Asian Cup. "I want to turn professional as soon as I graduate from high school. I aspire to play in the J.League," he added, underscoring the confidence he has gained from his international experience. Drawing on both the assurance and frustration he felt at the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament, he remains determined to keep pushing toward his dream. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]