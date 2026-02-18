Gabon, social media blocked: "Threat to stability and security"

Stop, "until further notice", to social media platforms in Gabon. The decision by the telecommunications authority (Hac) is motivated by the accusation of "inappropriate, defamatory" content and feared repercussions for "social cohesion, institutional stability and national security". The Authority, reports the BBC after the news communicated yesterday evening by TV, spoke of "spreading false information", cases of "cyberbullying" and "unauthorized disclosure of personal data". No details from spokesperson Jean-Claude Mendome on the platforms targeted in a country - led by General Brice Oligui Nguema - where WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok are very popular among young people and discontent is growing.

Mendome spoke of content that could "generate social conflict" and "seriously jeopardize national unity, democratic progress and achievements", while insisting on "freedom of expression".

Regarding salaries and working conditions, the British network recalls, teachers - since last December - and now also public employees in other sectors, including healthcare, are protesting in a country with a population of 2.5 million people. By mid-morning there were reports of 'problems' on some platforms. The AFP agency reported users complaining about not being able to access Facebook and TikTok. "Confirmed - reads a post on X by Netblocks - data shows restrictions for various online platforms in Gabon after the Hac announced the immediate suspension of social media in the country".

The BBC intercepted the discontent of a Libreville restaurant owner, accustomed to using social media to promote the establishment. "About 40% of customers decide to order from us or visit us after seeing our advertisements on social media - he said - I will no longer be able to attract new customers. We are entering a phase where we don't know if we are moving forward with global development or sliding back towards total underdevelopment".

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema rose to power after the coup that overthrew President Ali Bongo on August 30, 2023. Last year he won the presidential elections.