Japan's Emperor, Empress Meet with Nepal's Pres. Paudel

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor showed the photos he took during his visit to Nepal in 1987 at the meeting, which lasted for about 25 minutes. The photos included those of women and others collecting water. The Emperor explained to the couple, "I became very interested in the water issue, and then I started working on it," according to the agency. The Emperor gave several photos to the president and his wife, who were looking at them with interest, including photos of mountains and other scenery. The Emperor expressed his condolences for those affected by the massive earthquake that occurred in Nepal in 2015. The president thanked Japan for its relief support and invited the Imperial couple to visit Nepal. Also on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with the president at the prime minister's office. Given that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the launch of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Takaichi said that Japan is eager to further strengthen its relationship with Nepal. The president said that the bilateral relations continue to develop under a deep friendship. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]