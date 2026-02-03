Nikkei Average Jumps over 1,300 Points in Morning

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average shot up over 1,300 points Tuesday morning, following overnight rises of U.S. stocks. At 9:16 a.m., the index of 225 select issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section stood at 53,976.71, up 1,321.53 points, or 2.51 pct, from Monday's closing. All three key U.S. market gauges advanced Monday, thanks to the release of an indicator showing firm economic conditions in the country. Tokyo stocks attracted broad buying, with chipmaking equipment maker Advantest, a heavyweight Nikkei component, surging more than 4 pct at one point. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]