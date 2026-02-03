circle x black
Nintendo's Sales Nearly Double to 1.9 T. Yen in April-Dec.

03 febbraio 2026 | 10.30
Kyoto, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that its consolidated sales in April-December last year nearly doubled from a year before to 1,905.8 billion yen, a record high for the nine-month period. The result was driven by strong sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 video game console, launched in June last year. By the end of December, Nintendo had sold 17.37 million units of the new console worldwide. The company&apos;s net profit increased about 1.5-fold to 358.8 billion yen. &quot;The Switch 2 got off to a good start, and its sales increased during the year-end shopping season,&quot; Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said at an online press conference. The company maintained its earnings forecasts for the full year ending in March. Its assumed exchange rate was revised to 150 yen per dollar from 140 yen. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

