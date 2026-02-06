USA, Dems set conditions to limit ICE, for GOP they are 'unrealistic'

"A ridiculous list of Christmas demands." This is how Katie Boyd, the senator representing Republicans in negotiations to reach a bipartisan agreement to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from running out of funds after February 13, branded the Democrats' demands for measures to limit and regulate ICE's actions as excessive and unrealistic, set as a condition for their vote to avoid a shutdown of the department on which the anti-immigrant police depend.

Senate and House Democratic leaders, Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to Republicans, presented their 10 demands, which include prohibiting agents from covering their faces and entering private property without a judge's signed order. "It's completely unrealistic, their list of demands has gone from 3 to 10, this shows they are not serious," said Republican Majority Leader John Thune, stating that agents cover their faces to protect themselves from threats, especially online ones.

"President Trump knows things need to change, he should pressure congressional Republicans to work with Democrats," Schumer stated in the chamber. From the White House, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt responded by stating that the administration is ready to discuss some of the Democrats' requests, while "others do not seem based on common sense."