circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

USA, Dems set conditions to limit ICE, for GOP they are 'unrealistic'

06 febbraio 2026 | 17.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"A ridiculous list of Christmas demands." This is how Katie Boyd, the senator representing Republicans in negotiations to reach a bipartisan agreement to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from running out of funds after February 13, branded the Democrats' demands for measures to limit and regulate ICE's actions as excessive and unrealistic, set as a condition for their vote to avoid a shutdown of the department on which the anti-immigrant police depend.

Senate and House Democratic leaders, Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to Republicans, presented their 10 demands, which include prohibiting agents from covering their faces and entering private property without a judge's signed order. "It's completely unrealistic, their list of demands has gone from 3 to 10, this shows they are not serious," said Republican Majority Leader John Thune, stating that agents cover their faces to protect themselves from threats, especially online ones.

"President Trump knows things need to change, he should pressure congressional Republicans to work with Democrats," Schumer stated in the chamber. From the White House, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt responded by stating that the administration is ready to discuss some of the Democrats' requests, while "others do not seem based on common sense."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ice shutdown negoziazione immigrati
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"
Iran, raid di Israele contro l'aeroporto di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, un video ricostruisce gli ultimi istanti prima della caduta - Guarda
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, come cambia il mercato degli smartphone
News to go
Stop ai voli per guerra in Medio Oriente, niente penali per i viaggiatori
News to go
Carburanti in aumento, con guerra in Iran e crisi in Medio Oriente prezzi in rialzo
Trump, Messi e la guerra contro l'Iran: lo show alla Casa Bianca - Video
Trump, meglio Messi o Pelé? "Leo è più forte" - Video
Cerno debutta con ‘2 Di Picche’: “Dalla parte dei cittadini, nessun antagonismo con colleghi Tg2” - Video
Da Sanremo a San Marino Song Contest, Ventura: “Felice per De Martino” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza