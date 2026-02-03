circle x black
Venezuela, Rodriguez appoints Tourism Minister Diosdado Cabello's daughter

03 febbraio 2026 | 10.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Daniella Cabello, daughter of the very powerful Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, has been appointed Minister of Tourism. This was announced by the interim Venezuelan president, Delcy Rodríguez, in a message on Telegram, in which she wrote that the 33-year-old "will assume the responsibility of boosting the development and promotion of the national tourism system." Cabello, who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and approximately 290,000 on TikTok, has been on the list of sanctioned individuals by the Caracas government of the U.S. Treasury Department since November 2024, following the disputed elections won by Nicolas Maduro, who has been imprisoned in a New York jail since January 3.

Tag
Venezuela Turismo Sanzioni
