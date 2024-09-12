Cerca nel sito
 
16th Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Festival Opens in Guangrao County, Dongying City

12 settembre 2024 | 12.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DONGYING, China, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 9, the 16th Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Festival opened in Guangrao County, Dongying City, Shandong Province. This year's festival is hosted by the Dongying Municipal People's Government under the theme "Gathering in Sun Tzu's Hometown for Cultural Celebration." The festival aims to explore the contemporary significance of Sun Tzu culture and promote its preservation, innovation and development.

At the opening ceremony, a series of exciting cultural performances were held, interspersed with presentations highlighting Dongying City's cultural tourism resources. Awards were presented to winners of Sun Tzu culture-themed works. The festival began on Sept. 9 and will run until the end of October. Featuring a diverse lineup, the event includes the seventh Shandong Lyu Opera Art Festival and a calligraphy exhibition by renowned artists. The event is expected to attract over 100,000 people.

In recent years, Dongying City has focused on enhancing its cultural soft power, with a series of new cultural scenes and business models gaining popularity among the public. The integration of culture and tourism has accelerated, with key scenic spots undergoing quality upgrades, leading to continuous record-breaking tourism reception data. Public satisfaction with cultural and tourism initiatives, as well as their economic contributions and the city's recognition, have all seen significant improvements. With the goal of "Highlighting the Characteristics of Sun Tzu Culture and Creating a Unique Global Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Destination," plans are underway to develop the Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Area as a national 4A-level tourist attraction, and to create the immersive night tour project "Sun Tzu Returns - A Marvelous Night in the Spring and Autumn," thereby providing visitors with a rich array of cultural entertainment experiences.

Source: Dongying Municipal People's Government

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d4284fa-0058-4a19-8ed1-f141fcbd6dee

