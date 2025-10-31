China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Airport Authority Unveil Key Achievements at 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum opened today at the Grand Halls in Shanghai, China, organized by the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China and Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and jointly hosted by China Eastern Air Holding Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Airport Authority.

Under the theme "Innovation and Intelligence: Shaping Aviation's Next Era," the forum brought together nearly 300 leaders and experts from government, aviation enterprises, and research institutions worldwide to discuss emerging trends and strategies shaping the aviation industry.

A number of key achievements were released during the event:

China Eastern Airlines introduced its Global Passenger and Cargo Network Development Report;

Shanghai Airport Authority launched its new transfer service brand: "Shanghai to the World, Seamless Transfers;"

Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality (STCSM), Shanghai Airport Authority and East China Normal University jointly presented the outcomes of the "Key Technologies and Pilot-Scale Verification for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF);"

The China Civil Airports Association released the CCAA·2025 China Transport Airport Development Index.

Amid the global aviation industry's accelerating shift toward digitalization, intelligence, and sustainability, innovation and technological integration have become central to shaping its future. During the keynote sessions, experts from Fudan University, China Academy of Railway Sciences, Air France-KLM Group, MATAR-Hamad International Airport, and the China Academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology analyzed pathways for global aviation network development from the dual perspectives of "physical chain" and "technology chain."

A roundtable session themed "Soaring Over the Yangtze River Delta, Integrating for the Next Era: 'Aviation Plus MICE, Culture, Sports & Exhibitions', New Business Models Driving Shipping Center Development" featured speakers from Shanghai Airport Authority, China Center of International Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion, China Sports Industry Group, Shanghai Museums Association, and Shanghai Jiushi Group. Participants shared practical insights on new business models and cross-sector integration under the "Aviation+" initiative.

China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Airport Authority jointly showcased their latest achievements in "Aviation + Culture & Tourism," featuring immersive displays of technology-enabled travel solutions. Highlights included China Eastern's digital visualization of its "Air Silk Road" airway network and the launch of its AI digital human series - virtual assistant "Dongdong" and physical robot "Xiaodong" - demonstrating the depth of AI integration into aviation services.

China Eastern Airlines also officially introduced the "China Pass," developed together with the China Sports Industry Group, Shanghai Museums Association, and Shanghai Jiushi Group. The card offers a range of exclusive benefits - including airfare discounts, in-flight Wi-Fi access, integrated airport transfer services, and complimentary half-day Shanghai tours for transfer passengers at Pudong International Airport. It will be distributed globally through China Eastern Airlines' sales channels, with future expansions planned to include attractions, hotels, and retail, forming a comprehensive ecosystem for inbound tourism spending.

The partners also presented a specially curated cultural collection titled "Pulse of the Silk Road, Symphony of Airways," comprising a mulberry silk scarf, porcelain items, and commemorative badges embedded with NFC chips. Tapping a smartphone against a badge unlocks a "wearable digital archive" of forum highlights, artistically blending aviation and cultural heritage.

The forum's influence also took to the skies: China Eastern Airlines rolled out the North Bund Forum-themed experience on nearly 400 flights arriving in Shanghai. A notable example was the October 17 "City Window" themed flight MU244 from Milan to Shanghai, produced together with Shanghai City News Service. Through carefully designed cabin displays and interactive activities, passengers experienced Shanghai's vibrant culture and urban energy at 30,000 feet, transforming the flight into a dynamic showcase of the city.

As a core partner in the development of the Shanghai international aviation hub, China Eastern Airlines has supported Pudong International Airport in achieving national leadership in both passenger and cargo throughput. Since 2024, China Eastern Airlines has launched 23 new medium- and long-haul international routes, reaching 21 "Belt and Road" partner countries and 36 destinations. With the upcoming inauguration of the Shanghai-New Zealand-Argentina route by year-end, China Eastern will become the first mainland-based Chinese airline to connect all six inhabited continents and rank first in number of international destinations served.

Through infrastructure developments such as the Hongqiao Air-Rail Transfer Center and off-site city terminals, China Eastern Airlines is strengthening the Yangtze River Delta's integrated air-ground transport network. In 2024, the airline facilitated 8.358 million international transfer passengers at Pudong International Airport, representing 80.9% of the airport's total. In the first half of 2025, the figure grew to 4.795 million - a year-on-year increase of 26.8% - underscoring its pivotal role in boosting Shanghai Pudong's international transfer performance.

