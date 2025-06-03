3i Announces Launch of the G10+: World's First Robot Vacuum with Debris Compression & Extendable Mop

Enjoy 60 days of hands-free, bagless dust collection in a quieter, more compact, and eco-conscious robot vacuum

HONG KONG, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3i, a pioneering smart home brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 3i G10+, the World's First Robot Vacuum with Debris Compression and Extendable Mop. The G10+ breaks away from traditional bulky auto-empty stations by integrating dust collection directly into its onboard dustbin, powered by proprietary Auto Debris Compression technology. This innovation reduces the frequency of manual emptying and eliminates the noise associated with dust transfer. Combined with its powerful cleaning strength, extensive coverage and flagship-level intelligence, the G10+ is here to redefine what a lightweight cleaning pro can do.

Low-Noise Debris Compression, 60 Days Without Emptying

What powers the G10+ is 3i's patented debris compression technology. A mechanical paddle actively compresses dust and debris in real time, allowing the robot to store up to 60 days' worth of waste in its extra-large 1000ml dustbin, completely hands-free. To ensure hygiene, the G10+ features a built-in UV light that disinfects the stored debris, offering users added peace of mind.

Unlike traditional auto-empty bases, this built-in compression system operates silently and requires no disposable bags, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The included charging dock is ultra-compact and lightweight, easy to place anywhere or move as needed — ideal for both spacious homes and small apartments.

Thorough Cleaning Into Every Corner

To ensure spotless cleaning results even in hard-to-reach areas, the 3i G10+ features an UltraReach™ extendable side brush and mop. The side brush automatically reaches out to sweep debris out of all corners and into the vacuum's path. Its powerful 18,000 Pa suction, more than double the strength of many comparable products, easily lifts fine dust and heavier debris alike. For mopping, the self-adaptive mop pad is designed to keep constant contact with baseboards and edges, providing gap-free cleaning with a single pass.

Get Flagship Smarts Without the Flagship Price

Intelligence is a cornerstone of the 3i G10+ design. It inherits the same advanced dToF LiDAR navigation system and AI obstacle avoidance as 3i's flagship, the S10 Ultra. Rather than bumping into furniture or getting lost like some entry-level robot vacuums, the G10+ creates precise maps and actively recognizes over 128 types of objects using its AI camera. It automatically adjusts suction power and water flow based on the types of dirt, and even turns on an LED light in low-light areas to ensure accurate recognition and cleaning.

For homes with carpets, the G10+ includes an ultrasonic sensor that detects carpets before contact. Once a carpet is detected, the mop automatically lifts by 0.4 inches (10 mm) to prevent it from getting wet. Through the 3i app, users can further tailor the robot's cleaning behavior for each carpeted area, opting to avoid high-pile rugs, boost suction on low-pile carpets, or treat plastic mats like hard flooring. This level of customization ensures optimal cleaning results while preventing cross-contamination between different surfaces.

Beyond carpet care, the G10+ supports a full range of essential in-app features for robot vacuums, including cleaning schedules, no-go zones, do-not-disturb, and more. It also works seamlessly with Google Assistant and Alexa, giving users voice control over their cleaning routine.

Pricing & Availability

The 3i G10+ will be available on Amazon US for $399 (MSRP $449) starting June 16. Use the special code G10USAVE10 to get an extra 10% off, bringing the price down to $359. Code valid through June 30.

About 3i

3i is a pioneering smart home brand fueled by imagination, innovation, and intelligence. Founded by PICEA Corporation — a global leader in robotic cleaning product manufacturing since 2016, with over 30% of the high-end robot vacuum market — 3i aims to make advanced solutions accessible to every home.

With a vision to deliver effortless cleanliness, unparalleled convenience, and lasting peace of mind, 3i is committed to creating never-before-seen products that address both common and overlooked household challenges.

For more information, please visit 3itech.com.

