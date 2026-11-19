Latest investment follows European investments in Theop, Kee Safety and HAS/Cerbios

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 65 Equity Partners, a global investment firm dedicated to supporting entrepreneur-led and family-owned businesses, today announces that it has deployed more than US$2 billion across 19 investments globally since its inception five years ago.

The milestone reflects the scale of the global investment platform 65 Equity Partners has established since its launch and comes as the firm continues to expand its presence in Europe with an investment in Koenigsegg Automotive, the iconic Swedish hypercar manufacturer.

Koenigsegg is the fourth European investment completed by 65 Equity Partners over the past 24 months, reflecting the breadth of opportunities across the region and growing demand from successful entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses for long-term minority capital to support their growth ambitions.

Koenigsegg: Investing in an exceptional entrepreneur-led business

65 Equity Partners' investment in Koenigsegg will provide new capital to support the company's next phase of growth, continued technology development and preparations ahead of a potential future listing.

Founded in 1994 by Christian von Koenigsegg, the company has established itself as one of the world's leading hypercar manufacturers, combining pioneering engineering and technological innovation with a globally recognised luxury brand. Koenigsegg has delivered exceptional growth in recent years, with average annual revenue growth of 80% since 2022 and an order backlog extending more than three years. Christian von Koenigsegg will remain the majority shareholder and continue to lead the business.

Continued European expansion and investment momentum

The Koenigsegg transaction follows 65 Equity Partners' recent investment in Theop, a leading independent real estate project management consultancy, operating across several European markets, including France, Spain, Belgium and Italy. 65 Equity Partners' partnership with Theop's founders, Julien Palengat and Sébastien Alphand, will support the next phase of the company's development, including expansion into new geographies and adjacent asset classes, organic growth and M&A, and further investment in digitalisation and AI.

These investments build on two European transactions completed in 2025. In the UK, 65 Equity Partners invested in Kee Safety, a global leader in safety systems and solutions. In Switzerland, 65 Equity Partners partnered with the Braglia family, providing the first institutional capital to support the merger of HAS and Cerbios, creating a leading international pharmaceutical development and manufacturing group and a strong platform to accelerate further growth.

Together, the four investments reflect 65 Equity Partners' approach to minority investing, partnering with successful businesses across a range of sectors to provide capital and strategic support for ambitious growth plans while enabling existing shareholders to retain control.

Growing demand for long-term minority capital creates significant investment opportunity

The market for minority investments is benefiting from a structural shift, as more successful founders and family shareholders seek external capital to finance growth, acquisitions and international expansion without ceding control of their businesses.

Research published by 65 Equity Partners in partnership with INSEAD, covering more than 19,000 businesses across nine countries, highlights the scale of this opportunity. The research found that 26% of family businesses expect to seek outside investment over the next three to five years, while just 3% anticipate an outright sale.

Alex Stirling, Partner and Co-Head of Europe at 65 Equity Partners, said:

"Reaching US$2 billion of investment globally is an important milestone for 65 Equity Partners and reflects the progress we have made since launching five years ago. Europe is an increasingly important part of our business and our four recent investments across a range of sectors demonstrate the breadth of the European investment opportunity and our ability to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs and businesses. We are delighted with the progress we have made in the region and enter 2027 with growing momentum and considerable confidence in the opportunities ahead."

Pascal Heberling, Partner and Co-Head of Europe at 65 Equity Partners, said:

"We are seeing a fundamental shift in how successful entrepreneurs and families think about external capital. Increasingly, they want to bring in a partner who can help them accelerate growth, expand internationally and strengthen their businesses, without giving up control or compromising the entrepreneurial culture that has made them successful. Our research with INSEAD highlights the scale of this opportunity, with more than a quarter of family businesses expecting to seek external investment over the next three to five years, but very few contemplating an outright sale. We believe this creates a significant opportunity for our flexible, long-term approach to minority investing."

Media enquiries

Peter Hewer, Theo Bryan65EP@greenbrookadvisory.com+44 20 7952 2000

Notes to Editors

About 65 Equity Partners

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm focused on providing flexible minority capital to entrepreneur-led and family-owned businesses. The firm partners with established, high-quality companies to support their long-term growth ambitions, providing capital, strategic expertise and access to a global network while enabling existing shareholders to retain control.

Since inception, 65 Equity Partners has completed 19 investments globally and deployed more than US$2 billion.

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