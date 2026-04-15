7-Time Grand Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz is Infosys Global Brand Ambassador

Partnership to further accelerate Infosys' role as the AI-powered transformation partner of global champions in tennis, and beyond

BENGALURU, India and EL PALMAR, Spain, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a multi-year partnership with the youngest athlete ever to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's tennis Carlos Alcaraz, welcoming him as its Global Brand Ambassador. The collaboration is a true convergence of excellence - the relentlessness and grit of a champion combined with the consistency and AI-powered innovation of an enterprise technology leader - celebrating the champion mindset across tennis and global businesses.

Carlos Alcaraz is a champion athlete, recognized not only for his seven Grand Slam titles but also for being the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam. More importantly, he is a sportsperson recognized for his relentless drive, pursuit of excellence, consistency, and integrity. These are the values that guide Infosys - responsible leadership and excellence in innovation to amplify human potential and power global enterprises.

In an era where the difference between a champion and the next best is separated by a small margin, tennis is a perfect embodiment of that fierce competitiveness where data and insight-driven expertise can tilt that margin favorably. Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering powered by generative and agentic AI technologies, Infosys will now work with Alcaraz and his coaching team to develop an AI-powered match analytics and a personalized performance application to aid match preparation and in-game strategy.

Beyond the court, the partnership also extends to joint initiatives between Infosys and the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation. Together, they will leverage technology to drive social impact, focusing on tech-for-good initiatives.

This partnership builds on Infosys' decade-long commitment to transforming tennis through AI and digital innovation. Over the last decade, Infosys has propelled tennis to the cutting edge of technological excellence. Its tennis platform has democratized insights powered game strategy for the leading players across the tennis ecosystem while reimagining experience for billions of global fans. Partnering with Alcaraz marks the next chapter in Infosys' mission to elevate tennis through AI and extend its impact across the sport's global community.

Carlos Alcaraz said, "I'm honored to partner with Infosys; a company I've followed closely and admired for how it is transforming tennis through technology. Innovations delivered by them are elevating the sport for everyone - players, coaches, and fans alike. At the highest level, it's often the small details that make the biggest difference. I'm always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will give me the opportunity to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights. Beyond the court, I'm also excited to collaborate with Infosys through my foundation, leveraging technology to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to welcome Carlos Alcaraz as our Global Brand Ambassador. Carlos embodies the spirit of a new generation that is fearless, agile, and driven to push boundaries in pursuit of excellence. At Infosys, we share this passion for innovation and progress, using technology to amplify human potential, and helping our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together with Carlos, we look forward to redefining performance in tennis and inspiring progress both on and off the court."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

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