77% of Enterprises Have Paid a Price for Ungoverned AI Agents

New research from Redwood Software finds agentic AI is scaling faster than the integration, ownership and governance necessary to run it with confidence.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software™, the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, today released its "Enterprise benchmarks in AI and agentic orchestration 2026" report, based on a survey of 300 senior technology, risk and AI leaders and practitioners. Data was collected via a panel by the independent research firm Leger Opinion.

The research reveals that enterprises are adopting AI faster than they can connect, govern and trust it at scale. While many are expanding AI use and accelerating agentic deployment, responsibility is split across teams, leaving integration, visibility and governance enforcement inconsistent. Read the full report to explore the findings and benchmark your organization's AI and agentic maturity.

Highlights from the research

Key takeaways

Respondents were also clear about what would help them expand agentic AI with confidence: 62% pointed to better observability or real-time visibility, while 58% cited a proven ability to integrate AI agents with legacy or core systems.

"The demo is the easy part. The real test begins when an AI agent touches a production system, a financial transaction or a customer interaction," said Charles Crouchman, Chief Product Officer at Redwood. "At that point, governance can't live in a policy document or wait for a post-incident review. An orchestration platform has to enforce it inside the process, setting boundaries for the agent and bringing in human judgment before an exception becomes a business problem."

Access the report

The "Enterprise benchmarks in AI and agentic orchestration 2026" provides detailed benchmarks on enterprise AI maturity, agentic AI deployment and ownership, integration, ROI, governance and more. Read the full report here.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, driving business transformation at the lowest total cost of ownership. Redwood empowers organizations to intelligently automate and orchestrate mission-critical business and IT processes across complex ERP, hybrid cloud, data and emerging agentic AI systems. Through its SaaS-first automation fabric — with AI embedded across the automation lifecycle — Redwood accelerates the path to autonomous operations. Backed by 30 years of experience and trusted by more than 50% of the Fortune 50, Redwood helps organizations unlock human potential to focus on innovation, growth and what's next. For more information, visit www.redwood.com. Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software.

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